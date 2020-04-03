Dollar gains on safe-haven bids; shrugs off horrible U.S. jobs number

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed against major currencies for a third straight day on Friday, as investors took shelter in the U.S. currency amid worsening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we see poor data coming in from Europe, UK, Italy, if you're trying to be rushing anywhere, it would be U.S. Treasuries and the U.S. dollar as a safe haven," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at Tempus Inc in Washington.

The dollar largely shrugged off the U.S. non-farm payrolls report that showed massive job losses of 701,000 last month, compared with expectations of 100,000 lost jobs.

March's contraction abruptly ended a historic 113 straight months of employment growth. The Labor Department also revised February's number upward to 275,000 job gains. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 3.5% the previous month.

"The plunge in non-farm payrolls in March, which is already close to the worst monthly declines during the global financial crisis, suggests the coronavirus pandemic started to decimate the economy even sooner than we thought," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

The non-farm payrolls report followed Thursday's data showing initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 6.65 million in the latest week from an unrevised 3.3 million the previous week. The figures far exceeded the median estimate of 3.50 million in a Reuters survey of economists.

In midday trading, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.6% at 100.78 =USD. The index is on track for a 2.5% gain on the week, having whipsawed last month from highs on a scramble for cash before slumping as the U.S. Federal Reserve flooded the market with liquidity.

The euro was down 0.6% against the dollar at $1.0787 EUR=EBS, on pace for a 3.1% weekly loss.

Indecision among euro zone governments about a rescue package for the region's hobbled economies has weakened the euro in recent days, helping the dollar to its best day in two weeks against the single currency on Thursday.

Analysts said the euro may also be faltering due to rebalancing by forex reserve managers stocking up on dollars.

The Japanese yen, Swiss franc, sterling and the Australian and New Zealand dollars all lost ground as the dollar strengthened across the board. JPY=EBS, CHF=EBS, GBP=D3, AUD=D3, NZD=D3.

The dollar was last up 0.4% at 108.39 yen.

As lockdowns continue, the economic impact of the epidemic is becoming more marked, with purchasing managers' indexes across the euro zone and Britain on Friday showing a slump in business activity.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:35PM (1635 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0789

$1.0856

-0.62%

-3.76%

+1.0864

+1.0774

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

108.3800

107.9000

+0.44%

-0.44%

+108.6700

+107.8100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

116.95

117.13

-0.15%

-4.10%

+117.3800

+116.7400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9784

0.9736

+0.49%

+1.10%

+0.9795

+0.9729

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2245

1.2392

-1.19%

-7.65%

+1.2410

+1.2208

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4131

1.4131

+0.00%

+8.82%

+1.4224

+1.4095

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6000

0.6059

-0.97%

-14.56%

+0.6075

+0.5981

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0557

1.0566

-0.09%

-2.72%

+1.0577

+1.0544

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8810

0.8754

+0.64%

+4.21%

+0.8836

+0.8742

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.5857

0.5916

-1.00%

-13.05%

+0.5922

+0.5844

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.6186

10.3582

+2.51%

+20.96%

+10.6208

+10.3830

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.4584

11.2798

+1.58%

+16.46%

+11.4586

+11.2306

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.1852

10.0744

+0.17%

+8.96%

+10.1983

+10.0928

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.9961

10.9769

+0.17%

+5.03%

+10.9998

+10.9250

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)

