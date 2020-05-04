Dollar gains on renewed U.S.-China trade tension
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Monday, boosted by safe-haven flows as risk appetite waned amid fears that last year's U.S.-China dispute will be reignited, this time over the novel coronavirus.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have pinned the blame for the pandemic on China, where the new coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated.
The latest salvo came from Pompeo on Sunday, who said there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the virus emerged from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
"The dollar is outperforming and it's on the back of the risk-off sentiment stemming from U.S.-China tensions," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
In late morning trading, the dollar index was up 0.3% at 99.511 =USD, rising for a second straight day.
The dollar extended gains after data showed new orders for U.S.-made goods fell more than expected in March, dropping 10.3%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders tumbling 9.7% in March.
The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0913 <EUR=EBS>, while sterling slid 0.3% to $1.244 <G0BP=D3>.
"Many investors are getting skeptical about the rebound we saw in risk appetite since the March 23rd low in stocks," OANDA's Moya said. "You'll see investors become extremely conservative and we'll see a steady stream of safe-haven flows, which should benefit the dollar."
The biggest move in the currency markets was the Chinese yuan, which fell to a six-week low of 7.1555 against the dollar in the offshore market CNH=EBS. The dollar was last little changed at 7.1334, but if the yuan falls again, the next levels to watch would be the mid-March low of 7.1651 and early-September low of 7.1975.
Analysts were debating how the United States might attack China again - with more trade tariffs or even canceling the payments on U.S. Treasuries that China owns - but they all agreed the dollar/yuan cross would see higher volatility.
"A re-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions has the potential to bring an end to the relative stability in USD/CNY," said Lee Hardman, a forex strategist at MUFG.
The moves extended a dour start for May, which began with Friday's bleak U.S. data and the threat of a fresh trade-war between the world's two biggest economies.
Pompeo did not provide evidence, or dispute a U.S. intelligence conclusion that the virus was not manmade. But the comments double down on Washington's pressure on China as U.S. deaths and economic damage mount.
The dollar was modestly up against the yen, another safe-haven currency, trading 0.1% higher at 106.965 yen JPY=EBS.
With signs pointing to a stronger dollar, speculators cut slightly their net short positions on the U.S. currency against G10 currencies to $9.39 billion in the week to April 28 from $10.67 billion in the week prior to that, when they reached a near two-year high NETUSDG10=.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:25AM (1425 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0911
$1.0983
-0.66%
-2.67%
+1.0980
+1.0911
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
107.0300
106.9300
+0.09%
-1.68%
+107.0600
+106.6800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
116.81
117.39
-0.49%
-4.21%
+117.3900
+116.6200
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9655
0.9612
+0.45%
-0.24%
+0.9659
+0.9614
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2422
1.2502
-0.64%
-6.31%
+1.2502
+1.2406
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.4091
1.4084
+0.05%
+8.51%
+1.4151
+1.4051
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6405
0.6418
-0.20%
-8.77%
+0.6433
+0.6373
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0539
1.0552
-0.12%
-2.89%
+1.0563
+1.0535
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8782
0.8783
-0.01%
+3.88%
+0.8814
+0.8773
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6020
0.6067
-0.77%
-10.63%
+0.6062
+0.6009
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
10.3810
10.2090
+1.68%
+18.26%
+10.4740
+10.3517
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.3337
11.3550
-0.19%
+15.22%
+11.4649
+11.3255
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.8860
9.8391
-0.16%
+5.76%
+9.9395
+9.8131
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.7927
10.8095
-0.16%
+3.08%
+10.8689
+10.7947
Chinese yuan falls to lowest in 6 weeks vs dollar IMAGEhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dcQovL
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
