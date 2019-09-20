Dollar gains on hopes for trade, Fed on hold

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday, putting it on track for its first weekly increase in three, prompted by hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and that the Federal Reserve would not lower rates aggressively.

Sterling retreated from a two-month high versus the greenback after the Irish foreign minister said that London and the European Union were not yet close to a Brexit deal.

U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators are set to continue talks that began on Thursday in an effort to lay the groundwork for high-level discussions in early October that will determine whether the world's biggest economies can reach a trade deal.

While tariffs and worries about protracted supply-chain disruption have hampered global business activity, the U.S. economy is still faring relatively well, analysts said.

"The U.S. economy is clearly doing better than anyone else," said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FX Street in New York. "I'm still in the stronger dollar camp."

With housing starts at a 12-year high and factory output rebounding in August, the longest U.S. expansion on record seems to have more legs, he said.

At 11:36 a.m. (1536 GMT), an index that tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies .DXY was up 0.31% at 98.58. It was on course to gain 0.3% on the week.

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.34% on the day at $1.1003, while the greenback slipped 0.11% to 107.935 yen.

Against a favorable economic backdrop, the Fed lowered key lending rates by a quarter point on Wednesday, but signaled a higher bar to further reductions in borrowing costs.

Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 64% chance of another rate cut by year-end, compared with 69% late on Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed.

Meanwhile, sterling was briefly the biggest gainer overnight against the dollar after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said late Thursday he thought Brussels could reach agreement with Britain on its departure from the European Union.

Sterling's gains faded after Ireland's foreign minister's comments on a Brexit deal, and a Financial Times report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had told colleagues he did not expect to be able to reach full "legally operable" deal covering the Irish border at a meeting of EU leaders.

The pound GBP=D3 was down 0.19% at $1.2498 after touching a two-month high at $1.2582. It reached a four-month high of 87.875 pence EURGBP=D3 per euro before easing to 88.03 pence, up 0.11 on the day.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:34AM (1534 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1000

$1.1040

-0.36%

-4.09%

+1.1068

+1.1001

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.9300

108.0000

-0.06%

-2.11%

+108.0800

+107.7800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

118.73

119.27

-0.45%

-5.93%

+119.3700

+118.7400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9929

0.9927

+0.02%

+1.17%

+0.9935

+0.9891

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2492

1.2524

-0.26%

-2.08%

+1.2581

+1.2462

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3264

1.3260

+0.03%

-2.74%

+1.3300

+1.3255

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6769

0.6789

-0.29%

-3.97%

+0.6809

+0.6770

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0925

1.0960

-0.32%

-2.92%

+1.0969

+1.0923

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8805

0.8814

-0.10%

-1.99%

+0.8845

+0.8788

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6257

0.6301

-0.70%

-6.85%

+0.6308

+0.6258

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.0514

8.9783

+0.81%

+4.78%

+9.0519

+8.9656

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9552

9.9136

+0.42%

+0.50%

+9.9730

+9.9111

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.7199

9.6858

-0.03%

+8.44%

+9.7272

+9.6612

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6926

10.6960

-0.03%

+4.18%

+10.7195

+10.6880

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in LONDON; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

