Dollar gains on coronavirus, tariff concerns

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Wednesday as a rise in coronavirus cases in the United States weighed on optimism about a quick economic recovery, and as the U.S. weighed tariffs on European products.

Arizona, California, Mississippi and Nevada on Tuesday reported record numbers of new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while Texas set a record on Monday.

“The positive market mood during yesterday’s North American session on economic rebound optimism stalled overnight as concern may be building in overseas markets over rising COVID-19 case counts in the U.S.,” analysts at Scotiabank said in a report.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing wider and deeper damage to economic activity than first thought, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, prompting the institution to slash its 2020 global output forecasts further.

Concerns about an increase tariffs also weighed on risk sentiment, and boosted demand for the greenback.

The United States is weighing its tariffs on European products and is considering changing rates for various products as part of the trading partners' aircraft dispute, according to a notice by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Tuesday.

The dollar index USD= gained 0.33% to 96.45. It has fallen from a three-year high of 102.99 in March.

The euro EUR= fell 0.32% to $1.1270. It had reached a one-week high of $1.1348 on Tuesday after data showed that a downturn in the euro zone economy eased again this month.

The greenback rose 0.19% to 106.71 Japanese yen JPY=. It fell as low as 106.06 yen on Tuesday, the weakest since May 7.

The New Zealand dollar underperformed after the country's central bank said the balance of economic risks remains to the downside and that it is prepared to use additional monetary tools as necessary.

The kiwi NZD= was last down 0.91% at $0.6430.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:36AM (1336 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1270

$1.1306

-0.32%

+0.54%

+1.1325

+1.1266

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.7100

106.5100

+0.19%

-1.98%

+106.7900

+106.3900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.26

120.46

-0.17%

-1.38%

+120.7400

+120.0500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9473

0.9445

+0.30%

-2.11%

+0.9480

+0.9434

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2480

1.2518

-0.30%

-5.88%

+1.2542

+1.2467

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3571

1.3545

+0.19%

+4.50%

+1.3596

+1.3527

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6906

0.6929

-0.33%

-1.64%

+0.6961

+0.6897

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0677

1.0681

-0.04%

-1.61%

+1.0692

+1.0661

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9028

0.9031

-0.03%

+6.79%

+0.9056

+0.9017

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6430

0.6489

-0.91%

-4.54%

+0.6514

+0.6423

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.5480

9.5213

+0.28%

+8.77%

+9.6072

+9.4796

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7594

10.7560

+0.03%

+9.37%

+10.8321

+10.7309

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3071

9.2914

-0.17%

-0.43%

+9.3450

+9.2545

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4886

10.5066

-0.17%

+0.19%

+10.5415

+10.4782

(Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.