Dollar gains as U.S. jobless claims back safe-haven bid

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to two-week highs on Thursday, garnering more safe-haven bids, after yet another report showed millions more Americans took unemployment aid from the government in the latest week as the coronavirus pandemic continued to ravage the U.S. economy.

The greenback also hit a two-week peak against the euro and traded near a seven-week high versus the yen. Against the safe-haven Swiss franc, the dollar advanced for a fourth consecutive day.

"All things being equal, like in the beginning of this whole thing when there is uncertainty, people flock to certainty, or less uncertainty and the dollar is the beneficiary," said Thomas Anderson, managing director, at moneycorp in Boston.

"We're below 108 yen in dollar/yen. That's the inflection point at least until June," he added.

The U.S. currency held its gains after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims totaled a seasonally adjusted 3.169 million for the week ended May 2, down from a revised 3.846 million in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 3.0 million claims in the last week.

In morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.1% to 100.30 =USD, just off a two-week high touched earlier in the session of 100.33.

The dollar also gained 0.5% against the yen to 106.60 yen JPY=EBS, and climbed 0.3% versus the Swiss franc to 0.9776 franc CHF=.

The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.3% against the dollar to $1.0775 EUR=EBS, earlier dropping to a two-week low of $1.0773, its lowest in two weeks. It has shed more than 1.5% this week and is set for its biggest weekly drop in just over a month.

The single European currency weakened on nagging concern over the direction of the European Central Bank's stimulus scheme following a German court ruling earlier this week.

"The court ruling has opened up a lot more uncertainty over the continuation of the ECB's asset purchase programme, which has been a key pillar of support for the economy and financial markets," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG.

Sterling was down 0.5% at $1.2284 GBP=D3, after rallying earlier following the Bank of England's decision to leave interest rates unchanged and hold off on more stimulus.

In emerging markets, Turkey's lira fell to a record low of 7.25 per U.S. dollar TRY=, after traders interpreted comments from a Federal Reserve policymaker as ruling out a Fed swap line to cushion Ankara's depleted reserves.

Stronger-than-expected Chinese export numbers lifted hopes in global markets that China can rebound quickly and help global growth recover from a coronavirus-induced shock.

Chinese exports rose 3.5% despite expectations of 15.7% drop, helping to lift the Chinese yuan <CNH=EBS> in the offshore market and the Australian dollar. The yuan was last up 0.3% at 7.1095 per U.S. dollar.

The Aussie dollar was last up 0.7% at US$0.6449 AUD=D3.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:22AM (1422 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0773

$1.0794

-0.19%

-3.90%

+1.0815

+1.0767

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.6200

106.1400

+0.45%

-2.06%

+106.6500

+106.0000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

114.86

114.53

+0.29%

-5.81%

+115.0600

+114.4700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9775

0.9748

+0.28%

+1.00%

+0.9783

+0.9738

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2272

1.2341

-0.56%

-7.44%

+1.2416

+1.2270

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4050

1.4143

-0.66%

+8.19%

+1.4173

+1.4048

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6443

0.6400

+0.67%

-8.23%

+0.6473

+0.6379

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0531

1.0524

+0.07%

-2.96%

+1.0541

+1.0525

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8776

0.8740

+0.41%

+3.81%

+0.8780

+0.8710

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6033

0.6008

+0.42%

-10.44%

+0.6062

+0.5996

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.2509

10.2876

-0.36%

+16.77%

+10.3390

+10.2082

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.0447

11.0980

-0.48%

+12.27%

+11.1561

+11.0170

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.8540

9.8433

-0.16%

+5.42%

+9.8558

+9.8040

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6155

10.6330

-0.16%

+1.40%

+10.6415

+10.6036

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.