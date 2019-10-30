Dollar gains as Fed signals pause in rate-cutting cycle

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year, but signaled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause.

In lowering its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75%, the U.S. central bank dropped a previous reference in its policy statement that it "will act as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion - language that was considered a sign for future rate cuts.

“That suggests that it’s going to take a little bit more weakness from here on out for the Fed to lower rates, and really it’s going to take quite a sustained turn for the worse in terms of trade discussions,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of fx strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. “That should to a degree cap dollar bearishness in the near term.”

Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in the press conference following the U.S. central bank's statement further boosted the notion that additional cuts in the near-term are unlikely.

The current stance of monetary policy is likely to remain appropriate and it would take a material reassessment in the outlook for the Fed to change its current stance, Powell said.

The dollar index .DXY rose to 98.00 as Powell spoke, the highest since Oct. 17, before retracing back to 97.77, up 0.09% on the day.

Broad expectations heading into the meeting that the Fed would adopt a more hawkish tone was seen as limiting dollar strength.

The dollar had briefly gained earlier on Wednesday after data showed that the U.S. economy slowed less than expected in the third quarter.

The data “pointed to below trend growth, but still relatively steady and pretty solid growth in the context of what’s going on in the rest of the world,” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

Payrolls data for October released on Friday is the next major U.S. economic focus.

The greenback also temporarily dipped on reports that Chile has withdrawn as host of an APEC trade summit in November where the United States and China had been expected to take major steps toward ending a 15-month-old trade war.

Optimism that the U.S. and China will reach a deal has boosted risk sentiment this week.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:50PM (1850 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1108

$1.1110

-0.02%

-3.15%

+1.1126

+1.1081

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.0700

108.8700

+0.18%

-1.08%

+109.2800

+108.8000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.16

120.98

+0.15%

-4.01%

+121.1900

+120.8800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9917

0.9937

-0.20%

+1.05%

+0.9945

+0.9906

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2868

1.2865

+0.02%

+0.87%

+1.2905

+1.2846

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3181

1.3085

+0.73%

-3.34%

+1.3207

+1.3073

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6865

0.6864

+0.01%

-2.61%

+0.6876

+0.6849

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1016

1.1045

-0.26%

-2.11%

+1.1049

+1.1015

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8631

0.8634

-0.03%

-3.93%

+0.8644

+0.8612

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6352

0.6354

-0.03%

-5.43%

+0.6368

+0.6335

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2244

9.2256

-0.01%

+6.78%

+9.2588

+9.2059

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2440

10.2536

-0.09%

+3.41%

+10.2784

+10.2320

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.7080

9.7005

+0.05%

+8.30%

+9.7421

+9.6881

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7840

10.7790

+0.05%

+5.07%

+10.8210

+10.7760

