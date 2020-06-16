Dollar gains after upbeat U.S. retail sales data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Tuesday after a record increase in U.S. retail sales in May after two straight months of declines, reinforcing a growing belief that the worst may be over for the world's largest economy.

The U.S. currency turned positive against the yen after the data, while the euro hit session lows versus the greenback.

Tuesday's data showed U.S. retail sales jumped 17.7% last month, the biggest rise since the government started tracking the series in 1992. Data for April was revised to show a record 14.7% drop in sales instead of the previously reported 16.2%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 8% in May.

The data followed a report early this month showing that the U.S. economy created 2.5 million jobs in May.

"There are signs from the data here of better traction for the U.S. economy," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "Perhaps we can move way from the binary risk-off and risk-on move of the market and just focus on fundamentals."

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was up 0.3% at 96.822 =USD.

The euro dropped 0.4% against the dollar to $1.1282 EUR=EBS.

The greenback, meanwhile, rose 0.1% against the yen at 107.385 yen EUR=EBS.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. He will deliver the same testimony on Wednesday before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

His testimony comes a day after the Fed said it would start buying corporate debt on Tuesday as part of an already announced stimulus scheme, and launched its Main Street Lending Program for businesses.

Investors will be listening for hints the Fed is willing to do more.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:42AM (1342 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1279

$1.1322

-0.38%

+0.61%

+1.1352

+1.1271

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.3900

107.3100

+0.07%

-1.35%

+107.6300

+107.2400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.14

121.52

-0.31%

-0.66%

+122.1100

+121.0900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9487

0.9490

-0.03%

-1.98%

+0.9502

+0.9464

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2626

1.2602

+0.19%

-4.77%

+1.2687

+1.2596

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3537

1.3570

-0.24%

+4.24%

+1.3597

+1.3504

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6928

0.6918

+0.14%

-1.32%

+0.6976

+0.6897

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0700

1.0745

-0.42%

-1.40%

+1.0770

+1.0686

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8931

0.8983

-0.58%

+5.65%

+0.8989

+0.8916

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6465

0.6472

-0.11%

-4.02%

+0.6506

+0.6438

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.5117

9.5353

-0.25%

+8.35%

+9.5593

+9.4529

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7303

10.8010

-0.65%

+9.07%

+10.8220

+10.6990

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3132

9.2814

+0.00%

-0.37%

+9.3230

+9.2461

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5060

10.5059

+0.00%

+0.35%

+10.5351

+10.4888

Euro close to this year's highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30SDaSd

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; Editing by Will Dunham)

