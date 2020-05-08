Dollar gains after April U.S. non-farm payrolls report

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains against the yen and turned higher versus the euro on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy lost fewer jobs than expected last month in the wake of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Data showed U.S. job losses in April hit 20.5 million, compared to expectations of 22 million. The unemployment rate was 14.7%, lower than the market forecast of 16%.

The dollar rose 0.3% against the yen to 106.515 yen JPY=EBS, while the euro slipped against the dollar to $1.0832 EUR=EBS.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

