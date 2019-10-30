Dollar firms as U.S. GDP beats forecasts; eyes on Fed
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Wednesday after data showed that the U.S. economy slowed less than expected in the third quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates for the third time this year.
Gross domestic product increased at a 1.9% annualized rate in the third quarter, as declining business investment was offset by resilient consumer spending and a rebound in exports, the government said in its advance estimate of GDP.
The data “pointed to below trend growth, but still relatively steady and pretty solid growth in the context of what’s going on in the rest of the world,” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
The dollar index jumped to a session high of 97.75 after the data, overturning earlier weakness that analysts said was partly attributable to month-end portfolio rebalancing. It was last 97.71, up from a low of 97.58 reached earlier on Wednesday.
Other data showed that U.S. private employers added 125,000 jobs in October, slightly above economists' expectations.
Investors are next focused on whether The U.S. central bank will indicate further rate cuts are likely at the conclusion of its two-day meeting, with a cut today viewed as a done deal.
Fed policymakers are divided on the path of rates. A cut today pared with hawkish comments on the economic outlook should support the greenback.
Sterling strengthened slightly, with Britain set to hold its first December election in almost a century after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliamentary approval for a snap ballot to break the Brexit deadlock.
The EU on Monday agreed to a three-month flexible delay to Britain's departure.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:46AM (1546 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1108
$1.1098
+0.09%
-3.15%
+1.1114
+1.1074
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
108.9300
108.9400
-0.01%
-1.21%
+109.0600
+108.8400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
121.00
120.93
+0.06%
-4.14%
+121.0600
+120.5900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9944
0.9944
+0.00%
+1.32%
+0.9964
+0.9934
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2883
1.2862
+0.16%
+0.99%
+1.2897
+1.2808
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3066
1.3050
+0.12%
-4.19%
+1.3072
+1.3041
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6866
0.6838
+0.41%
-2.60%
+0.6871
+0.6836
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1047
1.1037
+0.09%
-1.84%
+1.1049
+1.1022
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8621
0.8628
-0.08%
-4.04%
+0.8650
+0.8609
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6356
0.6347
+0.14%
-5.37%
+0.6375
+0.6340
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.2329
9.2217
+0.12%
+6.88%
+9.3041
+9.2140
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2560
10.2343
+0.21%
+3.53%
+10.3121
+10.2140
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.7203
9.7021
+0.27%
+8.44%
+9.7488
+9.7017
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.7991
10.7700
+0.27%
+5.21%
+10.8045
+10.7706
(Editing by David Gregorio)
((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.