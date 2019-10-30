Dollar firms as U.S. GDP beats forecasts; eyes on Fed

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Wednesday after data showed that the U.S. economy slowed less than expected in the third quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates for the third time this year.

Gross domestic product increased at a 1.9% annualized rate in the third quarter, as declining business investment was offset by resilient consumer spending and a rebound in exports, the government said in its advance estimate of GDP.

The data “pointed to below trend growth, but still relatively steady and pretty solid growth in the context of what’s going on in the rest of the world,” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

The dollar index jumped to a session high of 97.75 after the data, overturning earlier weakness that analysts said was partly attributable to month-end portfolio rebalancing. It was last 97.71, up from a low of 97.58 reached earlier on Wednesday.

Other data showed that U.S. private employers added 125,000 jobs in October, slightly above economists' expectations.

Investors are next focused on whether The U.S. central bank will indicate further rate cuts are likely at the conclusion of its two-day meeting, with a cut today viewed as a done deal.

Fed policymakers are divided on the path of rates. A cut today pared with hawkish comments on the economic outlook should support the greenback.

Sterling strengthened slightly, with Britain set to hold its first December election in almost a century after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliamentary approval for a snap ballot to break the Brexit deadlock.

The EU on Monday agreed to a three-month flexible delay to Britain's departure.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:46AM (1546 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1108

$1.1098

+0.09%

-3.15%

+1.1114

+1.1074

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

108.9300

108.9400

-0.01%

-1.21%

+109.0600

+108.8400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.00

120.93

+0.06%

-4.14%

+121.0600

+120.5900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9944

0.9944

+0.00%

+1.32%

+0.9964

+0.9934

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2883

1.2862

+0.16%

+0.99%

+1.2897

+1.2808

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3066

1.3050

+0.12%

-4.19%

+1.3072

+1.3041

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6866

0.6838

+0.41%

-2.60%

+0.6871

+0.6836

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1047

1.1037

+0.09%

-1.84%

+1.1049

+1.1022

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8621

0.8628

-0.08%

-4.04%

+0.8650

+0.8609

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6356

0.6347

+0.14%

-5.37%

+0.6375

+0.6340

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2329

9.2217

+0.12%

+6.88%

+9.3041

+9.2140

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2560

10.2343

+0.21%

+3.53%

+10.3121

+10.2140

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.7203

9.7021

+0.27%

+8.44%

+9.7488

+9.7017

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7991

10.7700

+0.27%

+5.21%

+10.8045

+10.7706

(Editing by David Gregorio)

((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

