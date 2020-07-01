Dollar falters as decent U.S. data curbs haven demand

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Wednesday in choppy trading, with the market having a modest appetite for risk-taking amid generally upbeat U.S. data and improving European economic numbers.

The greenback fell against currencies that perform well in times of times of risk appetite such as the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars, as well as sterling.

However, moves in the currency market have little conviction, as doubts mounted about a much-anticipated global economic recovery given the resurgence of U.S. cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and the threat of renewed lockdowns in U.S. states deemed hot spots.

"There's definitely a risk-on tone to the market, which continues to bet on the fact that we're past the worst point of COVID. But I think the jury is still out on that judgment," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.

"There's a significant risk of reclosing some of the states. There's still a lot of risk-off flows, and the dollar could be the beneficiary of those flows," he added.

The dollar reacted little to the ADP National Employment Report, which showed private payrolls increased by 2.369 million jobs last month. Data for May was revised upward to show payrolls surging 3.065 million, in line with a surprise rebound in job growth reported by the government, instead of tumbling 2.76 million as previously estimated.

The dollar did lose ground as a safe haven, after U.S. manufacturing data showed a reading that suggested an expansion for the month of June.

In Europe, IHS Markit's final euro zone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) moved closer to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction in June with transmission rates of the coronavirus falling in much of Europe and economies opening.

Germany's manufacturing sector also contracted at a slower pace as Europe's largest economy lifted restrictions.

In midmorning trading, the dollar was down 0.3% against a basket of currencies =USD at 97.145.

Although the dollar has acted as a haven currency for much of the coronavirus crisis, U.S. fundamentals have played a bigger role recently, meaning it can appreciate on better-than-expected data.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.5% to 107.42 yen JPY=EBS. Analysts said the yen's rise was safe haven-related given the declining stock markets, especially in Asia.

The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.3% to $1.1258 EUR=EBS, after a rally in which the euro gained 6% against the dollar in May and early June.

The Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 both rose against the greenback.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:10AM (1410 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1258

$1.1231

+0.24%

+0.43%

+1.1262

+1.1186

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.4400

107.9200

-0.44%

-1.30%

+108.1600

+107.3700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.96

121.22

-0.21%

-0.80%

+121.4700

+120.2700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9457

0.9471

-0.15%

-2.28%

+0.9493

+0.9458

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2439

1.2399

+0.32%

-6.18%

+1.2442

+1.2360

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3569

1.3573

-0.03%

+4.49%

+1.3593

+1.3545

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6936

0.6902

+0.49%

-1.21%

+0.6938

+0.6878

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0651

1.0641

+0.09%

-1.87%

+1.0651

+1.0613

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9050

0.9057

-0.08%

+7.05%

+0.9079

+0.9022

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6480

0.6452

+0.43%

-3.80%

+0.6482

+0.6441

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.5198

9.6150

-0.99%

+8.45%

+9.6367

+9.5203

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7217

10.8110

-0.83%

+8.98%

+10.8280

+10.6990

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3024

9.3188

+0.05%

-0.48%

+9.3771

+9.3004

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4756

10.4699

+0.05%

+0.06%

+10.5007

+10.4467

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

