Dollar falls after strong U.S. jobs data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday after data showing the world's largest economy defying expectations for a second month in a row, creating jobs in June at a far faster pace than market forecasts.

Data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, the most since the government started keeping records in 1939. Payrolls rebounded 2.699 million in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 3 million jobs in June.

The report further diminished the dollar's appeal as a safe haven

The dollar index slid 0.2% to 96.96 =USD, as the euro rose 0.3% versus the greenback to $1.1279 EUR=EBS.

The dollar, however, gained 0.1% against the yen to 107.56 JPY=EBS.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 8:57AM (1257 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1274

$1.1250

+0.21%

+0.57%

+1.1302

+1.1248

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.5800

107.4600

+0.11%

-1.18%

+107.5800

+107.3400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.30

120.90

+0.33%

-0.53%

+121.4300

+120.7700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9441

0.9457

-0.17%

-2.45%

+0.9464

+0.9427

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2502

1.2470

+0.26%

-5.71%

+1.2529

+1.2462

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3569

1.3585

-0.12%

+4.49%

+1.3611

+1.3564

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6926

0.6914

+0.17%

-1.35%

+0.6943

+0.6905

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0646

1.0640

+0.06%

-1.90%

+1.0661

+1.0639

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9015

0.9018

-0.03%

+6.64%

+0.9032

+0.9006

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6522

0.6475

+0.73%

-3.18%

+0.6536

+0.6475

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.4690

9.5133

-0.47%

+7.88%

+9.5302

+9.4396

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6782

10.7025

-0.23%

+8.54%

+10.7260

+10.6480

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.2847

9.3064

-0.03%

-0.67%

+9.3157

+9.2378

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4685

10.4716

-0.03%

+0.00%

+10.4800

+10.4313

USD positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/31P1RPZ

