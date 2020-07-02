Dollar falls after strong U.S. jobs data
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday after data showing the world's largest economy defying expectations for a second month in a row, creating jobs in June at a far faster pace than market forecasts.
Data showed that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, the most since the government started keeping records in 1939. Payrolls rebounded 2.699 million in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 3 million jobs in June.
The report further diminished the dollar's appeal as a safe haven
The dollar index slid 0.2% to 96.96 =USD, as the euro rose 0.3% versus the greenback to $1.1279 EUR=EBS.
The dollar, however, gained 0.1% against the yen to 107.56 JPY=EBS.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 8:57AM (1257 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1274
$1.1250
+0.21%
+0.57%
+1.1302
+1.1248
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
107.5800
107.4600
+0.11%
-1.18%
+107.5800
+107.3400
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
121.30
120.90
+0.33%
-0.53%
+121.4300
+120.7700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9441
0.9457
-0.17%
-2.45%
+0.9464
+0.9427
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2502
1.2470
+0.26%
-5.71%
+1.2529
+1.2462
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3569
1.3585
-0.12%
+4.49%
+1.3611
+1.3564
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6926
0.6914
+0.17%
-1.35%
+0.6943
+0.6905
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0646
1.0640
+0.06%
-1.90%
+1.0661
+1.0639
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9015
0.9018
-0.03%
+6.64%
+0.9032
+0.9006
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6522
0.6475
+0.73%
-3.18%
+0.6536
+0.6475
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.4690
9.5133
-0.47%
+7.88%
+9.5302
+9.4396
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.6782
10.7025
-0.23%
+8.54%
+10.7260
+10.6480
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.2847
9.3064
-0.03%
-0.67%
+9.3157
+9.2378
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4685
10.4716
-0.03%
+0.00%
+10.4800
+10.4313
USD positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/31P1RPZ
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
