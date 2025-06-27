Dollar Falls to 3-1/4 Year Low as President Trump Looks to Fast-Track His Pick for New Fed Chair

The dollar index (DXY00) on Thursday fell by -0.54%, reaching a 3-1/4 year low. The dollar retreated following a Wall Street Journal report that said President Trump is considering accelerating the announcement of the next Fed Chair. The dollar remained lower on Thursday’s US economic news of a downward revision in Q1 GDP and a wider-than-expected May trade deficit report, which was a negative factor for Q2 GDP.

The dollar received underlying support from stronger-than-expected initial unemployment claims, core capital goods orders, and pending home sales reports. Also, hawkish comments from Richmond Fed President Barkin were supportive of the dollar when he said he favors waiting for more clarity before adjusting interest rates.

US weekly initial unemployment claims fell -7,000 to 236,000, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of 243,000. However, weekly continuing claims rose +37,000 to a 3-1/2 year high of 1.974 million, above expectations of 1.950 million, signaling more people are staying out of work for longer.

US Q1 GDP was revised lower to -0.5% (q/q annualized), weaker than expectations of no change at -0.2% as Q1 personal consumption was revised downward to +0.5% from +1.2%. The Q1 core PCE price index was revised higher to +3.5% (q/q annualized), stronger than expectations of unchanged at +3.4%.

US May capital goods new orders nondefense ex-aircraft and parts rose +1.7% m/m, stronger than expectations of +0.1% m/m and the largest increase in 4 months.

The US May trade deficit of -$96.6 billion was wider than expectations of -$86.1 billion, a negative factor for Q2 GDP.

US May pending home sales rose +1.8% m/m, stronger than expectations of +0.1% m/m.

Richmond Fed President Barkin said he expects tariffs will put upward pressure on prices, and with so much still uncertain, he favors waiting for more clarity before adjusting interest rates.

The dollar retreated Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump may announce Fed Chair Powell’s replacement as soon as September, an unusually early appointment. That reinforced expectations of a more dovish-leaning Fed, after Trump criticized Powell for holding interest rates steady. Because Powell’s term expires in May 2026, announcing a new Fed chair far earlier than the traditional three-to-four-month transition period could allow the chair-in-waiting to influence expectations about the likely path for interest rates. An overly dovish Fed would likely produce higher inflation, which depreciates the value of the dollar.

The markets are discounting a 25% chance of a -25 bp rate cut at the July 29-30 FOMC meeting.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) rose +0.43% and posted a 3-3/4 year high. The euro moved higher after the dollar fell on the report that President Trump may name Fed Chair Powell’s successor as soon as September. The euro was undercut after the German Jun GfK consumer confidence index unexpectedly declined.

The German Jun GfK consumer confidence index unexpectedly fell -0.3 to -20.3, weaker than expectations of an increase to -19.2.

Swaps are pricing in a 9% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the July 24 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) fell by -0.63%. The yen climbed to a 1-1/2 week high against the dollar as the dollar tumbled on the Wall Street Journal report that President Trump would name a successor to Fed Chair Powell sooner than expected. Thursday’s slide in the 10-year T-note yield to a 7-week low was also bearish for the dollar and bullish for the yen.

August gold (GCQ25) on Thursday rose by +4.90 (+0.15%), and July silver (SIN25) rose by +0.481 (+1.33%). Precious metals closed higher on Thursday on the report that President Trump might announce his new Fed pick early, which could result in inflation and increased demand for precious metals as a store of value. The slump in the dollar index to a new 3-1/4 year low was also a bullish factor for precious metals. Silver prices had carryover support from Thursday’s rally in copper prices to a 2-3/4 month high.

Precious metals prices were undercut by reduced safe-haven demand with the rally in stocks. Also, hawkish comments from Richmond Fed President Barkin weighed on gold prices when he said he favors waiting for more clarity before adjusting interest rates. In addition, reduced geopolitical risks in the Middle East curbed safe-haven demand for precious metals as the ceasefire between Israel and Iran continues to hold. Thursday’s downward revision to US Q1 GDP was negative for industrial metals demand and was bearish for silver prices.

