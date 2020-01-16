Dollar erases losses on positive U.S. economic data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index erased earlier losses on Thursday after multiple data releases painted a positive U.S. economic picture, but remained slightly lower on the day after the United States and China made a preliminary deal to de-escalate their trade war.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales increased 0.3% last month. Data for November was also revised upward to show retail sales gaining 0.3% instead of rising 0.2%, as previously reported.

A gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region also rebounded in January to its highest level in eight months, and the outlook is the brightest in more than a year and a half, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said.

Other data showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

“The data flurry was positive, particularly the Philly Fed number,” said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. It “reduces the probability for a recession, which was low already.”

The dollar index .DXY was last 97.220, after falling to 97.085 overnight, which was the lowest since Jan. 8.

The dollar has weakened since the United States and China on Wednesday signed a deal in which China will boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years in exchange for the rolling back of some tariffs.

But 25% tariffs on a $250 billion array of Chinese industrial goods and components used by U.S. manufacturers, and China's retaliatory tariffs on over $100 billion in U.S. goods, will remain.

“For the dollar, it’s a mixed bag ... it should mean higher U.S. growth this year, but it also means higher foreign growth this year and less risks abroad, and that tends to pull capital out of the U.S. and be dollar negative,” said Anderson.

The Swiss franc CHF= continued to gain against the dollar, reaching 0.961 overnight, its strongest level since Sept. 2018.

The United States on Monday added Switzerland to its watch list of currency manipulators, which analysts say could discourage the Swiss National Bank (SNB) from intervening to try to limit further appreciation of the franc.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:26AM (1426 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1155

$1.1149

+0.05%

-0.49%

+1.1172

+1.1146

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

110.0200

109.8800

+0.13%

+1.07%

+110.0600

+109.8600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.74

122.52

+0.18%

+0.65%

+122.8600

+122.5100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9636

0.9641

-0.05%

-0.43%

+0.9650

+0.9614

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3046

1.3036

+0.08%

-1.61%

+1.3074

+1.3026

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3044

1.3041

+0.02%

+0.45%

+1.3048

+1.3032

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6923

0.6902

+0.30%

-1.40%

+0.6933

+0.6901

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0750

1.0748

+0.02%

-0.94%

+1.0759

+1.0734

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8548

0.8550

-0.02%

+1.11%

+0.8562

+0.8540

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6658

0.6616

+0.63%

-1.16%

+0.6665

+0.6617

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.8738

8.8610

+0.14%

+1.08%

+8.8814

+8.8470

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8997

9.8794

+0.21%

+0.63%

+9.9116

+9.8710

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4645

9.4616

+0.07%

+1.26%

+9.4781

+9.4528

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5590

10.5519

+0.07%

+0.86%

+10.5735

+10.5460

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

