Dollar edges up but headed for biggest weekly fall since 2016
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Friday but remained on track for its biggest weekly decline in four years, as trillions of dollars worth of stimulus efforts by governments and central banks during the coronavirus epidemic helped temper a rout in global markets.
The dollar surged in March amid a drive for dollars by investors trying to get their hands on the world's most liquid currency.
But big government spending pledges, including a $2.2 trillion U.S. package, and co-ordinated efforts by central banks around the world to increase the supply of dollars have supported a rally in other major currencies.
An unprecedented jump in U.S. jobless claims on Thursday underscored the coronavirus's impact on the economy, further weakening the dollar.
The dollar gained 0.49% against a basket of currencies Friday. It is on course for around a 2.57% fall for the week - its biggest weekly decline since February 2016. =USD
Currency markets have been volatile. Last week, the dollar index racked up its biggest weekly gain since the financial crisis.
"What we are seeing is abating stress in the money markets. Action by central banks has been successful so far and a shortage of dollars has been taken of the table," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank.
After this month's large price swings investors are likely to be especially active in rebalancing their books for month- and quarter-end.
The Global Foreign Exchange Committee on Thursday warned that the coming few sessions could be volatile as market participants execute larger than normal trades as part of this process.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.71% on Friday to 108.80 yen JPY=, as Japanese investors and companies repatriated funds before their fiscal year ends next week.
The euro fell 0.66% against the greenback to $1.0955. EUR=
"Now that the surge in demand for dollars overseas has been met by the Fed’s new improved swap lines, economic and medical fundamentals are taking over," Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group, said in a note on Friday.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:33AM (1333 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0955
$1.1028
-0.66%
-2.27%
+1.1086
+1.0954
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
108.8000
109.5800
-0.71%
-0.06%
+109.7000
+108.2500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
119.20
120.88
-1.39%
-2.26%
+120.9800
+119.2100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9651
0.9630
+0.22%
-0.28%
+0.9655
+0.9587
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2230
1.2201
+0.24%
-7.76%
+1.2305
+1.2134
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.4102
1.4016
+0.61%
+8.59%
+1.4153
+1.3989
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6040
0.6063
-0.38%
-13.97%
+0.6126
+0.6025
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0575
1.0626
-0.48%
-2.55%
+1.0634
+1.0577
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8957
0.9040
-0.92%
+5.95%
+0.9094
+0.8947
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.5933
0.5959
-0.44%
-11.92%
+0.6014
+0.5912
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
10.6140
10.3900
+2.16%
+20.91%
+10.7256
+10.3965
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.6460
11.4980
+1.29%
+18.38%
+11.7655
+11.4797
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.0604
9.9676
+0.01%
+7.63%
+10.0628
+9.8718
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.0185
11.0173
+0.01%
+5.25%
+11.0335
+10.9370
(Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London)
((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com))
