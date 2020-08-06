Dollar edges up after hitting 2-year low; jobs data in focus

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar was a tad higher on Thursday after hitting a two-year low earlier in the session and as investors digested mixed data on U.S. jobless claims ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of currencies, reached a two-year low of 92.495 overnight. It was last trading 0.1% higher on the day at 92.830 =USD.

The move came in the wake of a 4% decline for the index in July, its biggest monthly percentage drop in a decade, as investors fled to the euro and other currencies that appeared to be holding up better as countries around the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar index initially pared gains on Thursday but was mostly choppy following the claims data, which showed fewer Americans sought jobless benefits last week. But it also showed that 31.3 million people were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July, suggesting the U.S. labor market was stalling.

"The market is mostly just consolidating a little bit after this amazing weakness we've had of late," said Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer at Merk Hard Currency Fund in Palo Alto, California.

Investors are keen to see further details on the U.S. employment situation in the Friday's monthly jobs report.

"Upbeat jobs data could help ease pressure on the dollar. But if the data should aggravate concerns about the U.S. economic fragility, it could spell another leg lower for the currency," Joe Manimbo, senior market strategist at WesternUnion Business Solutions, wrote in a note on Thursday.

Investors are also waiting for U.S. lawmakersto agree on a new package of support related to the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans and Democrats on Thursday remained far apart on what to include in another wave of relief, although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the U.S. economy needs an "additional boost" to cope.

Analysts worried that programs such as unemployment benefits are covering up underlying damage to the economy.

The euro was up 0.1% at $1.1869 against the dollar after earlier reaching a two-year high of $1.1916 EUR=EBS.

In emerging markets, Turkey's lira hit a record low against the euro. Analysts warned of inflation and predicted state attempts to aid the currency would struggle.

"That is a concern because it could have ripple effects elsewhere," Merk said.

The Aussie dollar was last up 0.6% at $0.7237 against the U.S. dollar. AUD=D3

Australia's second-biggest city, Melbourne, started a six-week total lockdown on Thursday, following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:46PM (1946 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1869

$1.1861

+0.07%

+5.88%

+1.1915

+1.1819

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.5600

105.5700

-0.01%

-3.03%

+105.6900

+105.3100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

125.29

125.25

+0.03%

+2.74%

+125.5800

+124.6900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9104

0.9083

+0.23%

-5.93%

+0.9129

+0.9066

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3136

1.3112

+0.18%

-0.93%

+1.3185

+1.3113

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3297

1.3264

+0.25%

+2.39%

+1.3322

+1.3243

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7237

0.7191

+0.64%

+3.08%

+0.7239

+0.7175

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0806

1.0775

+0.29%

-0.42%

+1.0821

+1.0753

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9033

0.9044

-0.12%

+6.85%

+0.9053

+0.8985

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6684

0.6645

+0.59%

-0.77%

+0.6686

+0.6629

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.9788

8.9499

+0.32%

+2.28%

+9.0171

+8.9043

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6588

10.6176

+0.39%

+8.32%

+10.6738

+10.6076

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.6943

8.6666

+0.35%

-6.99%

+8.7225

+8.6267

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3188

10.2833

+0.35%

-1.44%

+10.3241

+10.2702

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; editing by Larry King, David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.