Dollar edges higher as investors wait on fiscal stimulus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Monday as investors waited on U.S. fiscal stimulus to blunt the impact of business shutdowns designed to halt the spread of the coronavirus, even after the Federal Reserve took unprecedented measures to support lending.

In a series of actions the Fed agreed to historical measures that would see it for the first time back the purchases of corporate bonds and direct loans to companies, expand its asset holding by as much as needed to stabilize financial markets, and roll out "soon" a program to get credit to small and midsize business.

The dollar dropped sharply when the measures were announced, but gradually climbed back as investors looked to the government to launch stimulus.

"The one thing we really need to see is more fiscal ammunition coming to the fore,” said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York. “You've got to think about those that are asked to be socially distant and stay home from work and not earn a paycheck and they're taking their time to make them whole. They need to speed it up."

A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Monday as Democrats said it contained too little money for hospitals and not enough restrictions on a fund to help big businesses.

The dollar index against a basket of peers =USD fell as low as 101.64 on the announcement of new Fed support, before rising back to trade at 101.53, up 0.03% on the day.

Multiple central bank actions over the past week have so far been unable to stem dollar strength, or offset stock weakness.

The U.S. currency's gains have also been fueled by a turnaround in dollar positions among hedge funds to a net short from an overall long bet, according to the latest positioning data. That has stirred speculation the dollar's rally could be partly explained by short-covering by traders.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:04PM (2004 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0731

$1.0694

+0.35%

-4.27%

+1.0827

+1.0638

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

111.2700

110.8000

+0.42%

+2.21%

+111.5900

+109.6800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

119.42

118.52

+0.76%

-2.07%

+119.9400

+117.7600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9833

0.9865

-0.32%

+1.60%

+0.9899

+0.9791

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.1499

1.1641

-1.22%

-13.28%

+1.1739

+1.1449

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4540

1.4362

+1.24%

+11.97%

+1.4560

+1.4337

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.5791

0.5798

-0.12%

-17.52%

+0.5844

+0.5702

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0556

1.0543

+0.12%

-2.73%

+1.0600

+1.0531

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9330

0.9171

+1.73%

+10.36%

+0.9390

+0.9138

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.5681

0.5708

-0.47%

-15.66%

+0.5736

+0.5596

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

11.5812

11.7527

-1.46%

+31.93%

+11.9231

+11.1991

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

12.4620

12.6660

-1.61%

+26.67%

+12.7423

+12.0460

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.3108

10.3812

+0.12%

+10.31%

+10.4793

+10.2110

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.1170

11.1040

+0.12%

+6.19%

+11.1791

+10.9830

USdpositionshttps://reut.rs/3doNKUA

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London Editing by Marguerita Choy and Tom Brown)

((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.