Dollar eases as central banks pledge dollar liquidity
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Friday as six major central banks announced a coordinated action to enhance liquidity in the currency, but bounced off its lows in afternoon trading as stocks weakened.
The greenback has staged a ferocious rally this week as investors scrambled to obtain the currency, gaining 4.32% in its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis.
Currencies from the Australian dollar AUD= to the British pound GBP= tumbled to multi-year lows after coordinated rate cuts by central banks and billions of dollars of fund injections failed to calm panicky markets.
On Friday six major central banks announced coordinated action to enhance liquidity in the greenback by increasing the frequency of their currency swap operations to occur daily.
"The enhancement of coordinated USD dollar liquidity operations on 15 March was already a significant step building on the experience of the Great Financial Crisis, but today’s shift to daily operations is unprecedented," said Frederic Ducrozet, a strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.
The U.S. dollar rose to 1.03, the highest since January 2017, against a basket of currencies =USD through a week when investors have liquidated everything from stocks to bonds to gold and commodities.
It was last 102.65, down 0.32% on the day.
“For many countries with borrowings in dollars, the massive depreciation in their domestic currencies, and strength in the dollar, has been increasingly threatening at a time when most emerging market and developed-world economies are either headed to or are already in recession,” analysts at Action Economics said on Friday in a report.
Gauges of expected market swings in the euro for one-month maturities EUR1MO= edged lower, after hitting a more than three-year high on Thursday.
Some funding indicators, however, showed continuing strains in the market.
The premium over interbank rates that investors were paying to swap yen for one-year dollar funding JPYCBS1Y= fell on Friday but remained at elevated levels at around 55 basis points.
The FRA-OIS spread USDF-O0X1=R, a barometer of risk in the interbank market, edged higher on Friday to 99 basis points.
"While FX volatility is lower and currency basis swaps are less scary for example, the situation remains stressed," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale in London.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 4:00PM (2000 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0669
$1.0690
-0.20%
-4.84%
+1.0831
+1.0638
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
111.1100
110.6900
+0.38%
+2.06%
+111.5000
+109.3200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
118.53
118.35
+0.15%
-2.80%
+119.2900
+117.8600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9873
0.9858
+0.15%
+2.01%
+0.9903
+0.9746
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.1582
1.1485
+0.84%
-12.65%
+1.1932
+1.1414
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.4394
1.4510
-0.80%
+10.84%
+1.4536
+1.4151
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.5805
0.5741
+1.11%
-17.32%
+0.5986
+0.5666
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0531
1.0541
-0.09%
-2.96%
+1.0557
+1.0527
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9209
0.9308
-1.06%
+8.92%
+0.9338
+0.8998
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.5687
0.5671
+0.28%
-15.57%
+0.5880
+0.5613
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
11.6938
11.2486
+3.96%
+33.21%
+11.9357
+10.8044
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
12.5795
12.0280
+4.59%
+27.87%
+12.7980
+11.6061
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.4134
10.3884
+0.02%
+11.40%
+10.4290
+10.2151
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.1070
11.1048
+0.02%
+6.09%
+11.1356
+10.9785
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Dhara Ranasinghe in London Editing by Marguerita Choy and Tom Brown)
((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))
