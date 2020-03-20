Dollar eases as central banks pledge dollar liquidity

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Friday after a rally that put it on track for its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis, as a global scramble for dollar funding sent other currencies reeling.

Currencies from the Australian dollar AUD= to the British pound GBP= tumbled to multi-year lows this week, after coordinated rate cuts by central banks and billions of dollars of fund injections failed to calm panicky markets.

But Friday restored some calm after days of selling.

“The dollar has taken a rotation lower following interventions and the threat of interventions over the last day,” analysts at Action Economics said in a report on Friday.

From Brazil to Norway, policymakers are leaping to defend their currencies against the onslaught of the dollar.

On Friday six major central banks announced a coordinated action to enhance liquidity in the greenback by increasing the frequency of their currency swap operations.

“For many countries with borrowings in dollars, the massive depreciation in their domestic currencies, and strength in the dollar, has been increasingly threatening at a time when most emerging market and developed-world economies are either headed to or are already in recession,” Action Economics said.

The U.S. dollar is up about 4% against a basket of currencies =USD through a week when investors have liquidated everything from stocks to bonds to gold and commodities. At its three-year peak of nearly 103 hit overnight, the dollar was up more than 5%, its biggest weekly gain since October 2008.

Gauges of expected market swings in the euro for one-month maturities EUR1MO= edged lower, after hitting a more than three-year high on Thursday.

Some funding indicators, however, showed that strains remain.

The premium over interbank rates that investors were paying to swap yen for one-year dollar funding JPYCBS1Y= was elevated at around 52 basis points.

The FRA-OIS spread USDF-O0X1=R, a barometer of risk in the interbank market, edged higher on Friday to 97 basis points.

"While FX volatility is lower and currency basis swaps are less scary for example, the situation remains stressed," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale in London.

Sterling GBP= was among the major gainers, rising 3.42% from a 35-year low to $1.1878.

The Australian dollar jumped 2.19% to $0.5867.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:27AM (1427 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0725

$1.0690

+0.33%

-4.33%

+1.0831

+1.0654

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

110.7000

110.6900

+0.01%

+1.69%

+111.3500

+109.3200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

118.75

118.35

+0.34%

-2.62%

+118.9500

+117.8600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9821

0.9858

-0.38%

+1.48%

+0.9890

+0.9746

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.1878

1.1485

+3.42%

-10.42%

+1.1888

+1.1414

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4251

1.4510

-1.78%

+9.74%

+1.4536

+1.4151

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.5867

0.5741

+2.19%

-16.44%

+0.5986

+0.5666

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0535

1.0541

-0.06%

-2.92%

+1.0557

+1.0527

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9030

0.9308

-2.99%

+6.78%

+0.9338

+0.9027

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.5761

0.5671

+1.59%

-14.47%

+0.5880

+0.5613

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

11.2866

11.2486

+0.34%

+28.57%

+11.4605

+10.8044

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

12.1110

12.0280

+0.69%

+23.11%

+12.1390

+11.6061

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.2621

10.3884

-0.87%

+9.79%

+10.4290

+10.2151

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0078

11.1048

-0.87%

+5.14%

+11.1356

+10.9960

