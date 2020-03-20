Dollar eases as central banks pledge dollar liquidity
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Friday after a rally that put it on track for its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis, as a global scramble for dollar funding sent other currencies reeling.
Currencies from the Australian dollar AUD= to the British pound GBP= tumbled to multi-year lows this week, after coordinated rate cuts by central banks and billions of dollars of fund injections failed to calm panicky markets.
But Friday restored some calm after days of selling.
“The dollar has taken a rotation lower following interventions and the threat of interventions over the last day,” analysts at Action Economics said in a report on Friday.
From Brazil to Norway, policymakers are leaping to defend their currencies against the onslaught of the dollar.
On Friday six major central banks announced a coordinated action to enhance liquidity in the greenback by increasing the frequency of their currency swap operations.
“For many countries with borrowings in dollars, the massive depreciation in their domestic currencies, and strength in the dollar, has been increasingly threatening at a time when most emerging market and developed-world economies are either headed to or are already in recession,” Action Economics said.
The U.S. dollar is up about 4% against a basket of currencies =USD through a week when investors have liquidated everything from stocks to bonds to gold and commodities. At its three-year peak of nearly 103 hit overnight, the dollar was up more than 5%, its biggest weekly gain since October 2008.
Gauges of expected market swings in the euro for one-month maturities EUR1MO= edged lower, after hitting a more than three-year high on Thursday.
Some funding indicators, however, showed that strains remain.
The premium over interbank rates that investors were paying to swap yen for one-year dollar funding JPYCBS1Y= was elevated at around 52 basis points.
The FRA-OIS spread USDF-O0X1=R, a barometer of risk in the interbank market, edged higher on Friday to 97 basis points.
"While FX volatility is lower and currency basis swaps are less scary for example, the situation remains stressed," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale in London.
Sterling GBP= was among the major gainers, rising 3.42% from a 35-year low to $1.1878.
The Australian dollar jumped 2.19% to $0.5867.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:27AM (1427 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0725
$1.0690
+0.33%
-4.33%
+1.0831
+1.0654
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
110.7000
110.6900
+0.01%
+1.69%
+111.3500
+109.3200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
118.75
118.35
+0.34%
-2.62%
+118.9500
+117.8600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9821
0.9858
-0.38%
+1.48%
+0.9890
+0.9746
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.1878
1.1485
+3.42%
-10.42%
+1.1888
+1.1414
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.4251
1.4510
-1.78%
+9.74%
+1.4536
+1.4151
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.5867
0.5741
+2.19%
-16.44%
+0.5986
+0.5666
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0535
1.0541
-0.06%
-2.92%
+1.0557
+1.0527
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9030
0.9308
-2.99%
+6.78%
+0.9338
+0.9027
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.5761
0.5671
+1.59%
-14.47%
+0.5880
+0.5613
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
11.2866
11.2486
+0.34%
+28.57%
+11.4605
+10.8044
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
12.1110
12.0280
+0.69%
+23.11%
+12.1390
+11.6061
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.2621
10.3884
-0.87%
+9.79%
+10.4290
+10.2151
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
11.0078
11.1048
-0.87%
+5.14%
+11.1356
+10.9960
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))
