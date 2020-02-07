Dollar drops vs yen as virus fears outweigh strong U.S. jobs data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the safe-haven yen on Friday as nagging fears about the latest coronavirus that broke out in China a few weeks ago overshadowed an overall strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

The yen rose after four straight days of selling that was spurred by investors being encouraged by the efforts from the Chinese government to contain the virus and limit its economic fallout.

The dollar, however, barely budged against the yen after robust U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers for January.

Data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 225,000 jobs last month, with employment at construction sites increasing by the most in a year amid milder-than-normal temperatures. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would rise by 160,000 jobs in January.

"The gains in the dollar right after the data can best be described as tepid," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy, at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"But the data was quite robust, with the number of jobs added to the economy, and the fact that we're still growing, but at probably a much more subdued pace than what the market had anticipated," he added.

In late morning trading, the dollar dropped 0.4% against the yen to 109.61 yen JPY= and was little changed against the Swiss franc at 0.9750 franc CHF=.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, edged lower to 98.47 .DXY.

Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 FX strategy at Natwest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut said the coronavirus has injected a lot of uncertainty in the market, as investors wondered whether the improvement in global data in January can be sustained.

The death toll in mainland China reached 637 on Friday, with a total of 31,211 cases, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday in Geneva. The virus has spread around the world, with 320 cases in 27 countries and regions outside mainland China, a Reuters tally of official statements shows.

The euro, meanwhile, fell to its lowest since October on Friday after German industrial output recorded its biggest decline in a decade in December.

The single European currency dropped to as low as fell as low as $1.0949 EUR=, and was last down 0.1% and has now lost 1.2% since Monday, putting it on track for its worst week since November.

The offshore yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.007 yuan per dollar CNH=, though it was still set for a small gain this week thanks to stimulus from China's central bank and Beijing's announcement of tariff cuts on U.S. imports.

The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for China, weakened 0.7% to US$0.6679 <AUD=>, its lowest since October, after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed growth forecasts in its quarterly economic outlook.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:28 AM (1528 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0958

$1.0980

-0.20%

-2.25%

+1.0985

+1.0949

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.6200

109.9900

-0.34%

+0.70%

+110.0200

+109.5400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.15

120.78

-0.52%

-1.48%

+120.8000

+120.1300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9757

0.9744

+0.13%

+0.82%

+0.9770

+0.9740

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2939

1.2928

+0.09%

-2.41%

+1.2958

+1.2922

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3307

1.3284

+0.17%

+2.47%

+1.3319

+1.3280

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6677

0.6730

-0.79%

-4.90%

+0.6736

+0.6663

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0692

1.0702

-0.09%

-1.46%

+1.0709

+1.0680

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8469

0.8492

-0.27%

+0.18%

+0.8497

+0.8462

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6410

0.6456

-0.71%

-4.84%

+0.6463

+0.6404

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2818

9.2171

+0.70%

+5.74%

+9.2959

+9.2168

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1710

10.1228

+0.48%

+3.39%

+10.1974

+10.1184

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.6395

9.6221

-0.04%

+3.12%

+9.6514

+9.6083

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5625

10.5672

-0.04%

+0.89%

+10.5844

+10.5357

Euro vs U.S. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/37aqSnn

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

