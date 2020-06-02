Dollar drops, Aussie outperforms as risk appetite improves
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Safe havens the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen fell on Tuesday, and higher-risk currencies, including the Australian dollar, jumped, as risk appetite grew on optimism that the worst of the economic downturn from the spread of the coronavirus is in the past.
U.S. stocks opened higher as cheer over business reopenings overcame concerns about U.S.-China tensions and mass protests across the United States over the death of an African-American man in police custody. .N
“The good times continue to roll in risk markets,” Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities , said in a report. “As intense as the rally has been, this is likely set to continue as the breadth of the equity rally has now spread outside the U.S.”
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies =USD fell 0.28% to 97.61 after going as low as 97.43, the lowest since March 13.
The greenback gained 0.75% against the Japanese yen JPY= to 108.29 yen, the highest since April 13.
The Australian AUD= dollar jumped 0.84% to $0.6854, after reaching $0.6869, the highest since January 23.
Australia's central bank held rates at all-time lows on Tuesday and sounded less gloomy as the economy gradually reopens during what is likely to be the worst quarter since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The euro was supported by expectations that the European Central Bank will deliver more stimulus when it meets on Thursday.
A 1.85 trillion euro ($2.04 trillion) fiscal package proposed by the European Commission to lift the region's economy eases the pressure to act speedily. Many economists nevertheless expect the 750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) to increase by 500 billion euros. ABN Amro thinks it will double in size.
The single currency EUR= rose 0.35% to $1.1173, after earlier reaching $1.1187, the highest since March 17.
Sterling GBP= climbed above $1.25 to its highest in a month against the dollar on Tuesday, as signs that Britain might be willing to compromise on sticking points in a fresh round of Brexit negotiations with the European Union provided support.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:40AM (1340 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1173
$1.1134
+0.35%
-0.33%
+1.1187
+1.1116
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
108.3900
107.5800
+0.75%
-0.43%
+108.4700
+107.5200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
121.12
119.79
+1.11%
-0.68%
+121.2000
+119.6300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9618
0.9607
+0.11%
-0.62%
+0.9637
+0.9574
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2562
1.2492
+0.56%
-5.26%
+1.2575
+1.2479
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3533
1.3571
-0.28%
+4.21%
+1.3585
+1.3493
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6854
0.6797
+0.84%
-2.38%
+0.6869
+0.6776
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0747
1.0698
+0.46%
-0.97%
+1.0762
+1.0686
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8894
0.8911
-0.19%
+5.20%
+0.8919
+0.8867
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6322
0.6291
+0.49%
-6.15%
+0.6326
+0.6264
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.5677
9.6023
-0.36%
+8.99%
+9.6453
+9.5230
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.6895
10.7025
-0.12%
+8.66%
+10.7300
+10.6490
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.3560
9.3514
+0.36%
+0.09%
+9.3887
+9.3265
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4551
10.4179
+0.36%
-0.13%
+10.4630
+10.4190
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
