Dollar drops as U.S. stimulus bill boosts risk-taking

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as a $2 trillion stimulus bill helped boost risk appetite, and reduced demand for the safe haven currency.

Stocks surged for a second day as U.S. senators were due to vote on a bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hoping it will become law quickly.

Investors are also likely reducing dollar exposure ahead of Thursday’s jobless claims data, which is expected to show a surge in Americans filing for benefits as businesses close across the country in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

“Today’s developments are a good excuse to pare back on bullish bets on the dollar,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, in Washington. “But sentiment is still positive (for the dollar) as uncertainty remains high about the economic damage from the virus.”

New York's governor on Wednesday said there were tentative signs that restrictions were slowing the spread of the coronavirus in his state, even as the public health crisis deepened in hard-hit New Orleans and other parts of the United States.

Jobless claims on Thursday are expected to rise to around a million, from 281,000 the previous week, according to the median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists.

The dollar index fell 0.81% to 101.87. =USD

Sterling jumped 1.33% to $1.1913.

The euro EUR= gained 0.91% versus the greenback to $1.0885.

The single currency was also boosted after the German lower house on Wednesday suspended the country's constitutionally enshrined debt brake, approving a massive stimulus package by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

Germany's economy could contract by as much as 20% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus, an Ifo economist said on Wednesday, as German business morale tumbled to its lowest level since the global financial crisis in 2009.

Investors are also continuing to absorb the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented announcement on Monday that it would launch unlimited quantitative easing, and how that will impact the greenback.

“QE was first introduced back in 2008, the dollar initially weakened but then recovered to even stronger levels. We believe that dynamic will likely unfold now,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:38PM (1938 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0885

$1.0787

+0.91%

-2.90%

+1.0889

+1.0762

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

111.1300

111.2100

-0.07%

+2.09%

+111.6700

+110.7600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.98

119.97

+0.84%

-0.80%

+121.0800

+119.5500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9759

0.9815

-0.57%

+0.84%

+0.9836

+0.9759

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.1913

1.1757

+1.33%

-10.15%

+1.1975

+1.1641

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4189

1.4459

-1.87%

+9.26%

+1.4482

+1.4179

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.5958

0.5957

+0.02%

-15.14%

+0.6072

+0.5932

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0623

1.0587

+0.34%

-2.10%

+1.0637

+1.0584

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9137

0.9175

-0.41%

+8.08%

+0.9276

+0.9056

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.5846

0.5826

+0.34%

-13.21%

+0.5911

+0.5790

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.6805

11.0553

-3.39%

+21.67%

+11.1458

+10.6814

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6300

12.0033

-3.11%

+18.22%

+12.0280

+11.6165

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.0536

10.1100

-0.31%

+7.56%

+10.2122

+10.0410

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.9491

10.9830

-0.31%

+4.58%

+11.0310

+10.8786

GRAPHIC-Major currencies vs. the U.S. dollar YTDhttps://reut.rs/3ajwnCO

GRAPHIC-World FX rates in 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London Editing by Alistair Bell and Nick Zieminski)

((iain.withers@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.