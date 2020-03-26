Dollar drops as U.S. jobless claims surge

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Thursday after data showed an unprecedented surge in Americans filing for unemployment benefits, as businesses across the country shut down in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits shot to record of more than 3 million last week.

The jobless blowout was announced shortly after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. economy "may well be in recession" but progress in controlling the spread of the coronavirus will dictate when the economy can fully reopen. His remarks were an unusual acknowledgement by a Fed chair that the economy may be contracting even before data confirms it.

“The number has sent chills through the markets. If these numbers continue for three or four weeks, there will be demand for more fiscal support," and even more monetary support from the Fed, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

The dollar index =USD fell to 99.92, the lowest since March 18.

The euro EUR= gained to $1.0972, up 0.85% on the day and the highest since March 18.

The greenback dipped 1.53% against the Japanese yen to 109.49 yen. JPY=

The Australian dollar AUD= jumped 1.31% to $0.6036.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously backed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

The Federal Reserve last week launched new bond purchase and lending programs in an attempt to ease market logjams. It also committed to swapping dollars for foreign currencies with other major central banks after a desperate scramble for the currency last week sent the dollar to three year highs against the euro, 35-year highs against sterling and 17-year highs against the Australian dollar.

“Although the latest Fed measures have helped calm markets, as long as the Covid-19 crisis continues and the world economy is effectively in lockdown, we would expect markets to remain in turmoil,” foreign exchange analysts at Bank of America said in a report on Thursday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:23AM (1323 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0972

$1.0880

+0.85%

-2.12%

+1.0990

+1.0872

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.4900

111.1900

-1.53%

+0.58%

+111.3000

+109.3900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.15

121.00

-0.70%

-1.48%

+121.0800

+119.9700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9684

0.9767

-0.85%

+0.06%

+0.9777

+0.9678

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2012

1.1885

+1.07%

-9.40%

+1.2031

+1.1778

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4073

1.4190

-0.82%

+8.37%

+1.4275

+1.4069

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6036

0.5958

+1.31%

-14.03%

+0.6056

+0.5871

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0630

1.0628

+0.02%

-2.05%

+1.0653

+1.0619

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9132

0.9150

-0.20%

+8.02%

+0.9239

+0.9130

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.5913

0.5848

+1.11%

-12.22%

+0.5932

+0.5779

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.4901

10.7480

-2.40%

+19.50%

+10.8276

+10.4780

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.5130

11.6970

-1.57%

+17.01%

+11.8276

+11.5036

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.0325

10.0749

+0.19%

+7.33%

+10.1565

+10.0158

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0060

10.9847

+0.19%

+5.13%

+11.0704

+10.9796

(Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London and Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

