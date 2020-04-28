Dollar drops as stocks gain, month-end approaches

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped against a basket of other currencies for the second day on Tuesday as rising stocks reflected improving risk appetite, and as investors rebalanced portfolios for month-end.

Stock investors were cheered by better than expected corporate earnings and economic optimism after several countries and U.S. states laid out plans to reopen businesses that were shut to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. .N

Month-end rebalancing is also negative for the greenback with the U.S. dollar likely to be sold against the euro, sterling, the Japanese yen and the Australian dollar, according to Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.

These flows, in combination with a number of central bank meetings this week, make it difficult to read too much into market moves, he said.

“We wouldn't draw too many conclusions about the state of the currency market over the next few sessions given the mingling of policy and technical drivers,” McCormick said.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.42% to 99.64. It has risen from 99.00 at the end of March.

The Swedish crown jumped against the dollar and euro on Tuesday after the central bank held interest rates steady and maintained stimulus measures designed to support an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The greenback fell 0.92% to 9.911 crowns SEK=, after earlier getting as low as 9.853, the lowest since March 30.

With Sweden facing its worst downturn since World War Two, investors had watched closely for any sign the Riksbank would push rates back below zero after it became the first central bank to ditch a negative interest rate policy late last year.

But the Riksbank left its benchmark rate at 0%, as expected, with its governor saying a rate cut would not solve Sweden's economic problems.

"It's hard not to see this as a bit hawkish - you'd think that if they didn't cut rates now, when would they cut?" said Morten Lund, FX strategist at Nordea, adding that he expected rates to remain steady this year and next.

Traders are next focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that will end on Wednesday and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday.

The Fed has led the global monetary policy response to the coronavirus pandemic by cutting interest rates to zero and aggressively buying bonds and corporate credit - a program it extended on Monday to include municipal debt of smaller U.S. cities.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:34AM (1334 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0861

$1.0828

+0.30%

-3.11%

+1.0888

+1.0811

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.6500

107.2200

-0.53%

-2.03%

+107.3400

+106.5700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

115.86

116.14

-0.24%

-4.99%

+116.2600

+115.8600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9727

0.9752

-0.26%

+0.51%

+0.9799

+0.9722

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2461

1.2428

+0.27%

-6.02%

+1.2517

+1.2405

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3949

1.4029

-0.57%

+7.42%

+1.4072

+1.3935

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6491

0.6464

+0.42%

-7.55%

+0.6514

+0.6435

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0568

1.0564

+0.04%

-2.62%

+1.0612

+1.0556

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8715

0.8709

+0.07%

+3.09%

+0.8723

+0.8690

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6057

0.6045

+0.20%

-10.08%

+0.6072

+0.5993

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.3719

10.5017

-1.24%

+18.15%

+10.5533

+10.3494

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2700

11.3775

-0.94%

+14.56%

+11.4139

+11.2620

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.8821

10.0031

-0.92%

+5.72%

+10.0440

+9.8582

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7340

10.8332

-0.92%

+2.53%

+10.8587

+10.7240

(Additional reporting by Tom Wilson in London)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

