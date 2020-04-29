Dollar drops as Coronavirus treatment hopes boosts risk sentiment

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday as stocks surged after Gilead Sciences reported an encouraging update on a potential treatment for the novel coronavirus, which has shut down businesses and battered the global economy.

Gilead's GILD.O experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve symptoms in COVID-19 patients who were given the drug early more than among those who were treated later, the company said.

It also comes as optimism grows that businesses globally are getting closer to reopening, which has boosted risk appetite and reduced demand for the U.S. currency.

“We’re seeing increasing chatter about economies opening up around the world, so that would suggest that the global economic reboots could happen sooner rather than later,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Business Solutions on Washington. “That’s risk positive and negative for (safe) haven assets.”

The greenback fell 0.26% against a basket of currencies =USD to 99.62, above a two-week low of 99.44 hit on Tuesday.

The Australian dollar AUD=, which is seen as a proxy for global growth, jumped 0.57% to $0.6527. It earlier reached $0.6547, the highest since March 10.

The greenback also dipped after data showed that the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product fell at a 4.8% annualized rate in the January-to-March period after expanding at a 2.1% rate in the final three months of 2019.

The dollar reaction to the data was not “huge,” but “I think it’s going to pour cold water over hopes of a V-shape recovery. And I think it also validates fears that second-quarter growth could be in line with some of the more dire forecasts of a 40% contraction,” Manimbo said.

The Federal Reserve will conclude its two-day meeting later on Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to keep their promise to do whatever it takes to support the world's largest economy.

The dollar has weakened more than 3% after scaling a more than three-year peak of 102.99 in late March as global central banks launched massive stimulus measures to protect economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

The euro EUR=EBS gained 0.43% to $1.0865 before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:37AM (1337 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0865

$1.0818

+0.43%

-3.08%

+1.0874

+1.0819

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.5700

106.8600

-0.27%

-2.10%

+106.8900

+106.3700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

115.80

115.62

+0.16%

-5.04%

+115.9200

+115.4600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9713

0.9750

-0.38%

+0.36%

+0.9754

+0.9714

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2443

1.2421

+0.18%

-6.16%

+1.2485

+1.2390

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3924

1.3993

-0.49%

+7.22%

+1.4003

+1.3918

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6527

0.6490

+0.57%

-7.04%

+0.6547

+0.6487

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0555

1.0549

+0.06%

-2.74%

+1.0575

+1.0548

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8731

0.8705

+0.30%

+3.28%

+0.8755

+0.8695

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6099

0.6054

+0.74%

-9.46%

+0.6114

+0.6052

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.3313

10.3962

-0.62%

+17.69%

+10.4387

+10.3340

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.2260

11.2548

-0.26%

+14.12%

+11.2983

+11.2253

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.8695

9.8838

+0.26%

+5.59%

+9.9007

+9.8431

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7251

10.6978

+0.26%

+2.44%

+10.7355

+10.6891

Major Fx IMAGEhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Si905D

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

