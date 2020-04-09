Dollar drops after Fed launches new loan program, curbing safety bids

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve rolled out a $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank's announcement came as data showed the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits topped 6 million for a second straight week, with businesses closed across the country in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

“The Fed’s bold efforts helped to offset more horrific news on the job market. I would say that the Fed’s forceful action today underscores the unlimited firepower that the central bank wields and that’s going some way into sustaining the calm that’s descended on markets this week,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The Federal Reserve will continue to use all the tools at its disposal until the U.S. economy begins to rebound fully from the harm caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, even as he acknowledged the limits of the central bank's powers.

The dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies =USD was last down 0.54% at 99.58.

Stocks have gained this week on optimism that the coronavirus outbreak may be close to reaching a peak in regions that have been hit hard economically, reducing demand for the safe-haven dollar. .N

Riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar AUD=, continued to outperform on Thursday. The Australian dollar gained 1.75% to $0.6335, the highest in almost a month.

The dollar dipped 0.37% against the Japanese yen, to 108.41 yen JPY=. The euro EUR= gained 0.60% to $1.0921.

Prospects for a European Union deal on a package to support its coronavirus-battered economies brightened on Thursday as Germany put its foot down to end opposition from the Netherlands and to reassure Italy that the EU would show it solidarity.

The Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown gave back most of their earlier gains as oil prices slumped. Investors reacted negatively to the emerging supply-cut agreement between members of OPEC and its allies in response to the global fuel demand collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The loonie CAD was last at C$1.4003 against the greenback, after earlier gaining to C$1.3931. The crown NOK= was 10.24 per dollar, after earlier reaching 10.14 per dollar.

U.S. markets are closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:26PM (1926 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0921

$1.0856

+0.60%

-2.58%

+1.0951

+1.0842

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

108.4100

108.8100

-0.37%

-0.41%

+109.0600

+108.2200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

118.41

118.14

+0.23%

-2.91%

+119.0000

+118.0800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9664

0.9717

-0.55%

-0.14%

+0.9733

+0.9649

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2458

1.2385

+0.59%

-6.04%

+1.2483

+1.2362

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4003

1.4012

-0.06%

+7.83%

+1.4076

+1.3931

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6335

0.6226

+1.75%

-9.80%

+0.6361

+0.6196

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0556

1.0551

+0.05%

-2.73%

+1.0582

+1.0550

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8765

0.8763

+0.02%

+3.68%

+0.8787

+0.8727

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6068

0.6004

+1.07%

-9.92%

+0.6094

+0.5987

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.2404

10.2544

-0.14%

+16.65%

+10.3388

+10.1362

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1950

11.1320

+0.57%

+13.82%

+11.2429

+11.0757

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.9439

10.0609

-0.67%

+6.42%

+10.0986

+9.9240

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8649

10.9384

-0.67%

+3.78%

+10.9585

+10.8619

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

