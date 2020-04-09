Dollar drops after Fed launches new loan program
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve rolled out a $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.
The central bank's announcement came as data showed that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits topped 6 million for the second straight week, with businesses closed across the country in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.
“The Fed’s bold efforts helped to offset more horrific news on the job market. I would say that the Fed’s forceful action today underscores the unlimited firepower that the central bank wields and that’s going some way into sustaining the calm that’s descended on markets this week,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The Federal Reserve will continue to use all the tools at its disposal until the U.S. economy begins to rebound fully from the harm caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, even as he acknowledged the limits of the central bank's powers.
The dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies =USD fell to a one-week low of 99.50.
Stocks have gained this week as risk appetite improves on optimism that regions that have been hit hard by the virus may be close to reaching a peak, which has reduced demand for the safe-haven dollar. .N
Riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar AUD=, continued to outperform on Thursday. It gained 1.11% to $0.6295, the highest in over three weeks.
The dollar dipped 0.15% against the Japanese yen to 108.81 yen. JPY=
The euro EUR= gained 0.64% to $1.0926.
European Union governments piled pressure on the Netherlands on Thursday to unblock half-a-trillion euros of economic support to fight the pandemic ahead of a meeting of finance ministers, with Italy saying the very future of the EU was at stake.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:03AM (1403 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0926
$1.0856
+0.64%
-2.54%
+1.0941
+1.0842
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
108.6500
108.8100
-0.15%
-0.19%
+109.0600
+108.6100
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
118.72
118.14
+0.49%
-2.65%
+119.0000
+118.0800
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9679
0.9717
-0.39%
+0.01%
+0.9733
+0.9667
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2465
1.2385
+0.65%
-5.99%
+1.2479
+1.2362
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3992
1.4012
-0.14%
+7.75%
+1.4076
+1.3955
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6295
0.6226
+1.11%
-10.34%
+0.6306
+0.6196
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0574
1.0551
+0.22%
-2.55%
+1.0582
+1.0550
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8765
0.8763
+0.02%
+3.68%
+0.8782
+0.8727
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6057
0.6004
+0.88%
-10.08%
+0.6066
+0.5987
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
10.1768
10.2544
-0.76%
+15.92%
+10.3388
+10.1561
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.1190
11.1320
-0.12%
+13.02%
+11.2429
+11.0770
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.9758
10.0609
-0.32%
+6.72%
+10.0986
+9.9537
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.9037
10.9384
-0.32%
+4.15%
+10.9585
+10.8840
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler)
((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))
