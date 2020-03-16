Dollar down after Fed rate cut, BOJ doesn't stop yen ascent

By Stanley White

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a broad range of currencies on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve made another surprise interest rate cut and major central banks took steps to relieve a shortage of dollars and provide extra liquidity.

Pressure has been building on central banks to do something to restore calm to financial markets roiled by the deepening coronavirus crisis.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates to a target range of 0% to 0.25% on Sunday, U.S. time, and said it would expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in the coming weeks.

The Bank of Japan said at an emergency meeting it would buy more corporate bonds, commercial debt and set up a new corporate lending scheme, joining the stepped up global response to the respiratory disease that has spread from China to dozens of countries and claimed more than 5,800 lives.

Five other central banks cut pricing on their swap lines to make it easier to provide dollars to their financial institutions facing stress in credit markets.

Some analysts said the dollar's decline was likely to be short-lived because the shortage of dollars in the global financial system meant there would be consistent long-term demand for the greenback in the spot market.

"The BOJ's measures will provide some help to corporate financing, but unless there are matching steps from the government, banks will be reluctant to lend," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.

"More companies want to hold their dollars in cash to facilitate payments, so if you hold dollars right now you have a big advantage."

The dollar fell 1.2% to 106.70 yen JPY=EBS on Monday, widening its losses after the BOJ's decision.

The greenback also fell 0.4% to $1.2338 per British pound GBP=D3.

Against the euro EUR=EBS, the dollar was little changed at $1.1126.

The dollar eased 0.15% to 0.9493 Swiss franc CHF=EBS.

The Fed, the Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the BOJ and Swiss National Bank all agreed to offer three-month credit in U.S. dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.

The move was designed to bring down the price banks and companies pay to access U.S. dollars, which has surged in recent weeks as the coronavirus epidemic spooked investors.

The Fed had already cut interest rates by half a percentage point on March 3 at an emergency meeting, the first emergency cut since the financial crisis in 2008, but that move failed to stem market volatility.

Sunday's rate cut was likely aimed at staving off what had the potential to be another volatile week in financial markets, analysts say. However, U.S. stock futures still plunged and Asian shares fell, showing investors remain nervous. L4N2B80YP

On the China mainland, the yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened slightly to 6.9910 per dollar.

CHINA, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND MOVES

The People's Bank of China injected 100 billion yuan ($14.28 billion) into financial institutions on Monday but left borrowing cost on its medium-term loans unchanged.

The move came minutes before data showed China's retail sales, industrial output, and fixed-asset investment in January and February all tumbled.

The data reveal the scale of damage caused by the coronavirus and suggest other countries could be in the same situation.

Worries that travel restrictions and factory closures aimed at containing the coronavirus will cause a global recession have sent equities into a tailspin.

The rapid spread of the virus in Europe and the United States has rattled investors who previously thought those regions were shielded.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand joined the global easing race with a rate cut of 75 basis points to a record 0.25%, while the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) added A$5.9 billion ($3.62 billion) to the banking system through market repo operations.

The RBA said on Monday it stands ready to purchase government bonds and will announce further policy measures on Thursday. There is lingering speculation the RBA will also cut rates at some point.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 fell 0.3% to $0.6039, while the Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell 0.5% o $0.6157.

($1 = 1.6300 Australian dollars)

($1 = 7.0010 Chinese yuan)

(Editing by Sam Holmes, Jane Wardell and Jacqueline Wong)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.