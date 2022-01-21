Dollar dips with U.S. Treasury yields but still up for week; bitcoin falls
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The dollar declined on Friday, along with U.S. Treasury yields, while investors looked ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for more clarity on the outlook for rate hikes.
Expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously anticipated had driven a rise in yields and the dollar earlier this week, and the U.S. dollar index =USDwas set for biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-December.
U.S. Treasury yields fell as stock market declines reflected poor risk appetite, while concerns about potential conflict in Ukraine drove demand for the safe haven debt.
Markets are pricing in as many as four rate hikes this year, starting from March and expect the Fed to start trimming its $8 trillion-plus balance sheet within months. Next week's Fed meeting could shed some light on how fast it will tighten.
"Everything is going to be somewhat calm" until the Fed releases its statement on Wednesday after the two-day meeting, said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
"It makes sense the dollar is somewhat muted today given the lack of real impetus from the data front."
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major peers, was down 0.1% on the day at 95.650 but up 0.5% for the week.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP was also dragged lower and hit its lowest level since August. It was last down 6%, while ether ETH=BTSP was down more than 8%.
Against the yen, the dollar was last down 0.4% at 113.680 JPY=. For the week, the dollar was down about 0.5% against the yen. The euro EUR= was last up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1341, while it was down about 0.6% for the week.
Retail sales in Britain added to recent weaker economic data. The pound was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3553. GBP=D3, EURGBP=D3
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:39PM (2039 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
95.6500
95.7650
-0.11%
-0.014%
+95.8400
+95.4910
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1341
$1.1311
+0.27%
-0.24%
+$1.1360
+$1.1301
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
113.6800
114.0900
-0.35%
-1.25%
+114.1500
+113.6000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
128.93
129.04
-0.09%
-1.07%
+129.3000
+128.5700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9119
0.9173
-0.57%
-0.02%
+0.9172
+0.9108
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3553
$1.3593
-0.29%
+0.22%
+$1.3602
+$1.3546
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2576
1.2504
+0.58%
-0.53%
+1.2579
+1.2498
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7177
$0.7227
-0.69%
-1.27%
+$0.7229
+$0.7172
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0340
1.0374
-0.33%
-0.28%
+1.0377
+1.0336
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8367
0.8315
+0.63%
-0.39%
+0.8376
+0.8316
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6712
$0.6755
-0.62%
-1.92%
+$0.6758
+$0.6708
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.9030
8.8390
+0.89%
+1.23%
+8.9130
+8.8105
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0906
9.9912
+0.99%
+0.78%
+10.1141
+9.9814
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.2007
9.2234
-0.01%
+2.03%
+9.2434
+9.1534
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4342
10.4349
-0.01%
+1.96%
+10.4476
+10.3838
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Additional reporting by Iain Withers and Sujata Rao in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Susan Fenton, Richard Chang and Marguerita Choy)
((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))
