Dollar dips with U.S. Treasury yields but still up for week; bitcoin falls

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The dollar declined on Friday, along with U.S. Treasury yields, while investors looked ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for more clarity on the outlook for rate hikes.

Expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously anticipated had driven a rise in yields and the dollar earlier this week, and the U.S. dollar index =USDwas set for biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-December.

U.S. Treasury yields fell as stock market declines reflected poor risk appetite, while concerns about potential conflict in Ukraine drove demand for the safe haven debt.

Markets are pricing in as many as four rate hikes this year, starting from March and expect the Fed to start trimming its $8 trillion-plus balance sheet within months. Next week's Fed meeting could shed some light on how fast it will tighten.

"Everything is going to be somewhat calm" until the Fed releases its statement on Wednesday after the two-day meeting, said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"It makes sense the dollar is somewhat muted today given the lack of real impetus from the data front."

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major peers, was down 0.1% on the day at 95.650 but up 0.5% for the week.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP was also dragged lower and hit its lowest level since August. It was last down 6%, while ether ETH=BTSP was down more than 8%.

Against the yen, the dollar was last down 0.4% at 113.680 JPY=. For the week, the dollar was down about 0.5% against the yen. The euro EUR= was last up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1341, while it was down about 0.6% for the week.

Retail sales in Britain added to recent weaker economic data. The pound was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3553. GBP=D3, EURGBP=D3

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:39PM (2039 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

=USD

95.6500

95.7650

-0.11%

-0.014%

+95.8400

+95.4910

Euro/Dollar

EUR=EBS

$1.1341

$1.1311

+0.27%

-0.24%

+$1.1360

+$1.1301

Dollar/Yen

JPY=EBS

113.6800

114.0900

-0.35%

-1.25%

+114.1500

+113.6000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

128.93

129.04

-0.09%

-1.07%

+129.3000

+128.5700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=EBS

0.9119

0.9173

-0.57%

-0.02%

+0.9172

+0.9108

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=D3

$1.3553

$1.3593

-0.29%

+0.22%

+$1.3602

+$1.3546

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=D3

1.2576

1.2504

+0.58%

-0.53%

+1.2579

+1.2498

Aussie/Dollar

AUD=D3

$0.7177

$0.7227

-0.69%

-1.27%

+$0.7229

+$0.7172

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0340

1.0374

-0.33%

-0.28%

+1.0377

+1.0336

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8367

0.8315

+0.63%

-0.39%

+0.8376

+0.8316

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=D3

$0.6712

$0.6755

-0.62%

-1.92%

+$0.6758

+$0.6708

Dollar/Norway

NOK=D3

8.9030

8.8390

+0.89%

+1.23%

+8.9130

+8.8105

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0906

9.9912

+0.99%

+0.78%

+10.1141

+9.9814

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.2007

9.2234

-0.01%

+2.03%

+9.2434

+9.1534

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4342

10.4349

-0.01%

+1.96%

+10.4476

+10.3838

World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

(Additional reporting by Iain Withers and Sujata Rao in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Susan Fenton, Richard Chang and Marguerita Choy)

