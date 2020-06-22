Dollar dips, Aussie gains as traders bet on pandemic recovery

By Noel Randewich

June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar weakened and higher-risk currencies including the Australian dollar jumped on Monday as investors focused on the prospect for an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Traders bought riskier currencies even after signs of setbacks in the battle to contain the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, with North America and South America showing the largest rises.

On Friday, Apple Inc AAPL.O said it was temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina due to fresh outbreaks in the U.S. states.

"The market is looking ahead to the second half of the year, when it expects the recovery to begin in earnest," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, in Washington. "Conviction is really lacklustre, so sentiment can certainly change on a dime, but for now the market is taking the view of the glass half full."

Strong economic data has raised hopes the economy will bounce back quickly from business shutdowns to stem the spread of the virus.

Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, said investors were watching the extent to which new cases led to tighter lockdown measures.

"If markets start to make the connection that more cases will automatically imply new lockdowns then obviously it will get much more sensitive to any new peak in terms of second wave," Pesole said.

The dollar dipped 0.64% against a basket of currencies =USD to 97.06.

The euro EUR= gained 0.72% versus the dollar to 1.1256, rising off recent two-and-a-half-week lows.

On Friday, EU leaders agreed urgent action was needed to haul their economies from the deepest recession since World War Two, but made no progress on a massive stimulus plan that has divided them for weeks.

Riskier currencies outperformed, with the Australian dollar AUD= rallying1.21% to $0.6915 against the greenback.

Emboldening buyers of the Australian dollar, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said the currency's recent rise was not a problem and the impact of the pandemic would not be as bad as feared.

A broad gauge of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= on Friday showed speculators increased their short bets against the greenback to the most since May 2018, at $16.27 billion.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:57 pm ET (1857 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1256

$1.1175

+0.72%

+0.41%

+1.1269

+1.1169

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.9300

106.8700

+0.06%

-1.76%

+107.0000

+106.7800

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.38

119.43

+0.80%

-1.29%

+120.4100

+119.3200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9474

0.9523

-0.51%

-2.11%

+0.9528

+0.9466

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2472

1.2356

+0.94%

-5.94%

+1.2477

+1.2336

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3528

1.3603

-0.55%

+4.17%

+1.3630

+1.3518

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6915

0.6832

+1.21%

-1.51%

+0.6922

+0.6806

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0668

1.0640

+0.26%

-1.70%

+1.0674

+1.0640

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9023

0.9049

-0.29%

+6.73%

+0.9065

+0.9021

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6483

0.6405

+1.22%

-3.76%

+0.6494

+0.6372

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.5902

9.6405

-0.52%

+9.25%

+9.7137

+9.5754

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7957

10.7733

+0.21%

+9.74%

+10.8665

+10.7339

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.3637

9.4673

-0.51%

+0.17%

+9.4718

+9.3554

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5427

10.5970

-0.51%

+0.70%

+10.5975

+10.5340

