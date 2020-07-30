Dollar dips as Trump floats idea of election delay

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar dipped on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election, and it is on track for its worst monthly performance in a decade as the spread of the coronavirus continues to weigh on the U.S. economy.

Trump repeated claims of mail-in voter fraud, writing on Twitter "delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

The comments reversed an earlier dollar bounce.

“Any form of U.S. uncertainty, whether economics or politics, is an excuse to hit the sell button for the U.S. dollar,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The greenback has been in a month-long nosedive as the continued spread of coronavirus across U.S. states weighs on the economy.

Data on Thursday showed that the U.S. economy contracted by 32.9% in the second quarter, the steepest pace since the Great Depression. In a separate report, the Labor Department said initial claims for unemployment benefits totalled 1.434 million in the week ending July 25.

“Claims are telling us that the recovery is already starting to tire,” said Manimbo.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD was last down 0.02% at 93.34. It is on track for a 4.17% decline this month, which would be the worst monthly performance since September 2010.

The euro EUR= set a new 22-month high of $1.1808, before dropping back to $1.1791, up 0.01% on the day.

The single currency was weighed down earlier on Thursday after data showed that the German economy contracted by a worse-than-expected 10.1% in the second quarter, its steepest plunge on record.

Sterling GBP= gained 0.43% to $1.13051, its highest since March.

The British currency is likely poised for further strength as it catches up for pervious underperformance, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. “I think sterling is in the middle of a historic advance.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:10AM (1410 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1791

$1.1790

+0.01%

+5.18%

+1.1808

+1.1732

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.1200

104.9100

+0.20%

-3.44%

+105.2900

+104.9100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

123.98

123.70

+0.23%

+1.66%

+123.9900

+123.3400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9117

0.9124

-0.08%

-5.80%

+0.9153

+0.9112

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3051

1.2995

+0.43%

-1.57%

+1.3062

+1.2946

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3442

1.3340

+0.76%

+3.51%

+1.3445

+1.3334

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7144

0.7186

-0.58%

+1.75%

+0.7190

+0.7129

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0751

1.0758

-0.07%

-0.93%

+1.0760

+1.0734

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9033

0.9071

-0.42%

+6.85%

+0.9081

+0.9021

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6643

0.6667

-0.36%

-1.38%

+0.6673

+0.6621

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.1211

9.0292

+1.02%

+3.90%

+9.1407

+9.0292

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7574

10.6427

+1.08%

+9.35%

+10.7655

+10.6384

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7473

8.7141

+0.31%

-6.42%

+8.7915

+8.7114

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3168

10.2853

+0.31%

-1.46%

+10.3270

+10.2760

(Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

