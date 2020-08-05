US Markets

Dollar dips as stocks gain on strong earnings, stimulus hopes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors' appetite for risk improved on strong corporate earnings and expectations of more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy.

    * U.S. dollar index near a two-year low
    * U.S. private payrolls miss expectations in July
    * Euro zone PMIs showcase growth

 (Updates prices, market activity)
    By Caroline Valetkevitch
    NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell against a
basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors' appetite for
risk improved on strong corporate earnings and expectations of
more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy.
    U.S. and European investors piled into stocks on Wednesday
as companies in both regions posted a batch of positive earnings
reports.
    The dollar, a safe-haven currency, typically weakens when
investors grow more comfortable holding riskier assets. 
    On Wednesday, the U.S. Dollar Currency Index <=USD>, which
measures the greenback's strength against six major currencies,
last was 0.334% lower at 92.84, but earlier came close to the
more than two-year low of 92.593 touched last week.    
    "Clearly we have seen risk appetite rebound on global
markets and sort of a return of the theme of a U.S.
underperformance relative to world counterparts," said Karl
Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments
in Toronto.
    U.S. stocks also have become more attractive to overseas
investors as the dollar has been pressured in recent weeks by
worries about the American economic slide during the coronavirus
pandemic.
    The dollar extended losses on Wednesday after the ADP
National Employment Report, which showed U.S. private payrolls
growth slowed sharply in July, suggesting a loss of momentum in
the labor market. [nAQN02XH8H]
    "This morning's weak ADP data suggests we may see further
weakness when nonfarm payrolls land on Friday," he said. "That
is weighing on the dollar's prospects relative to the other
majors."
    Against the Swiss franc, the dollar fell to a more than
five-year low, and was last trading down 0.6% at $0.9082.
<CHF=EBS>
    Euro zone business activity returned to modest growth in
July as many curbs imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus
were lifted, while official estimates showed retail sales
volumes rebounded in June. [nL8N2F72NN] [nZRN000LRI]
    Investors also are watching negotiations between the White
House and congressional Democrats trying to reach a deal on a
relief package. Officials drew lines in the sand on Wednesday
after more than a week of discussions, with some saying they
viewed Friday as the deadline to reach a deal or drop talks.
[nL1N2F71J2]
    The Australian dollar <AUD=D3>, which tends to rise when
risk sentiment improves, was last up 0.47% at $0.7194 against
the U.S. dollar.
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 3:44PM (1944 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1861        $1.1800     +0.52%         +0.00%      +1.1905     +1.1794
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        105.5900       105.7000    -0.10%         +0.00%      +105.8700   +105.3300
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     125.25         124.76      +0.39%         +0.00%      +125.5100   +124.6400
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9082         0.9132      -0.55%         +0.00%      +0.9139     +0.9051
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.3117         1.3060      +0.44%         +0.00%      +1.3161     +1.3059
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.3265         1.3317      -0.39%         +0.00%      +1.3330     +1.3233
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.7194         0.7160      +0.47%         +0.00%      +0.7241     +0.7154
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.0774         1.0777      -0.03%         +0.00%      +1.0793     +1.0763
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.9043         0.9032      +0.12%         +0.00%      +0.9059     +0.9013
 NZ               NZD=        0.6642         0.6622      +0.30%         +0.00%      +0.6673     +0.6619
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        8.9565         9.0957      -1.53%         +0.00%      +9.1056     +8.9206
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     10.6280        10.7361     -1.01%         +0.00%      +10.7467    +10.6175
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        8.6689         8.7179      -0.08%         +0.00%      +8.7264     +8.6482
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     10.2838        10.2916     -0.08%         +0.00%      +10.3035    +10.2836
 
    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro near 2-year high    https://tmsnrt.rs/33uZUsO
Graphic: World FX rates in 2020    https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by
Olga Cotaga and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by John Stonestreet,
David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)
 ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;
Reuters Messaging:
caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: GLOBAL FOREX/ (UPDATE 5)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular