Dollar dips as plans to reopen economies boosts risk sentiment
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Monday as several countries laid out plans to ease restrictions on businesses that have been closed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, boosting risk appetite and reducing demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency.
"Reopening plans have fed into positive market sentiment to start the week," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "The dollar is under some pressure."
Italy, which has the world's second-highest rate of coronavirus deaths, is among the countries that have laid out plans to allow businesses to reopen.
In the United States, a number of states have eased restrictions on businesses, and more are ready to follow.
The dollar fell 0.34% against a basket of currencies =USD to 99.90.
The euro EUR= gained 0.30% to $1.0852.
The single currency was also supported after credit-rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday reaffirmed Italy's BBB rating. Many had expected a downgrade.
The yen gained after the Bank of Japan expanded its stimulus to help companies hit by the coronavirus crisis, pledging to buy an unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low as the government tries to spend its way out of the deepening economic pain.
The dollar fell 0.47% against the Japanese currency JPY= to 107 yen, the lowest since April 15.
Traders are next focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that will end on Wednesday and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday.
The Australian dollar rose after the Australian states of Queensland and Western Australia said they would ease social distancing rules this week.
The Aussie AUD= gained 1.25% against the greenback to $0.6465, the highest since March 12.
Some analysts, however, say the improvement in risk appetite is premature since lockdown measures are still in place and it will take time for people to return to their behaviour before the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.
"We are a bit concerned of the market rally we have seen in risk assets,” said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 FX strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "We're still risk-off, we still like the dollar."
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:40AM (1340 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0852
$1.0820
+0.30%
-3.19%
+1.0861
+1.0810
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
107.0000
107.5000
-0.47%
-1.71%
+107.6200
+107.0000
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
116.12
116.35
-0.20%
-4.78%
+116.5000
+116.1100
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9741
0.9730
+0.11%
+0.65%
+0.9748
+0.9713
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2432
1.2367
+0.53%
-6.24%
+1.2454
+1.2361
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.4058
1.4102
-0.31%
+8.26%
+1.4116
+1.4040
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6465
0.6385
+1.25%
-7.92%
+0.6471
+0.6381
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0570
1.0528
+0.40%
-2.60%
+1.0573
+1.0532
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8728
0.8749
-0.24%
+3.24%
+0.8754
+0.8710
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6061
0.6018
+0.71%
-10.02%
+0.6075
+0.6003
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
10.5626
10.5980
-0.33%
+20.32%
+10.6550
+10.5344
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.4633
11.4898
-0.23%
+16.52%
+11.5446
+11.4378
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.0282
10.0161
+0.12%
+7.28%
+10.0725
+9.9843
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.8816
10.8685
+0.12%
+3.94%
+10.8955
+10.8362
(Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London Editing by Paul Simao)
