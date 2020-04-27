Dollar dips as plans to reopen economies boost risk sentiment

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Monday as several countries laid out plans to ease restrictions on businesses that have been closed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, boosting risk appetite and reducing demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency.

"Reopening plans have fed into positive market sentiment to start the week," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "The dollar is under some pressure."

Italy, which has the world's second-highest rate of coronavirus deaths, is among the countries that have laid out plans to allow businesses to reopen.

In the United States, a number of states have eased restrictions on businesses, and more are ready to follow.

The dollar fell 0.19% against a basket of currencies =USD to 100.05.

The euro EUR= was last up 0.07% at $1.0828, after earlier rising to $1.0861.

The single currency was also supported after credit-rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday reaffirmed Italy's BBB rating. Many had expected a downgrade.

The yen gained after the Bank of Japan expanded its stimulus to help companies hit by the coronavirus crisis, pledging to buy an unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low as the government tries to spend its way out of the deepening economic pain.

The dollar fell 0.23% against the Japanese currency JPY= to 107.25 yen, after earlier dropping to 107.00 yen, which was the lowest since April 15.

Traders are next focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that will end on Wednesday and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday.

The Australian dollar rose after Queensland and Western Australia states said they would ease social distancing rules this week.

The Aussie AUD= gained 1.21% against the greenback to $0.6465. It earlier reached $0.6471, the highest since March 12.

Some analysts, however, say the improvement in risk appetite is premature since lockdown measures are still in place and it will take time for people to return to their behaviour before the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

"We are a bit concerned of the market rally we have seen in risk assets,” said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 FX strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "We're still risk-off, we still like the dollar."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:18PM (1918 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0828

$1.0820

+0.07%

-3.41%

+1.0861

+1.0810

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.2500

107.5000

-0.23%

-1.48%

+107.6200

+107.0000

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

116.13

116.35

-0.19%

-4.77%

+116.5000

+116.0600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9753

0.9730

+0.24%

+0.78%

+0.9766

+0.9713

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2420

1.2367

+0.43%

-6.33%

+1.2454

+1.2361

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4039

1.4102

-0.45%

+8.11%

+1.4116

+1.4031

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6462

0.6385

+1.21%

-7.96%

+0.6471

+0.6381

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0561

1.0528

+0.31%

-2.68%

+1.0580

+1.0532

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8718

0.8749

-0.35%

+3.12%

+0.8754

+0.8710

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6055

0.6018

+0.61%

-10.11%

+0.6075

+0.6003

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.5156

10.5980

-0.78%

+19.79%

+10.6550

+10.5077

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.3868

11.4898

-0.90%

+15.74%

+11.5446

+11.3845

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.0095

10.0161

-0.24%

+7.08%

+10.0725

+9.9843

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8419

10.8685

-0.24%

+3.56%

+10.9002

+10.8362

(Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London Editing by Paul Simao)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.