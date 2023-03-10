US Markets

Dollar demand picks up sharply as turmoil in banks rattles investors

March 10, 2023 — 03:38 am EST

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Demand for U.S. dollars in the currency derivative markets surged on Friday to its highest since mid-December, after a meltdown in U.S. banking stocks ignited a wave of investor risk aversion.

Three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap spreads traded as negatively as -17 basis points EURCBS3M=ICAP, the most since December 14, reflecting a pickup in demand for hard cash. They were last trading at -14.

An index of European banks .SX7P was heading for its biggest one-day fall since last June, as shares in the region's biggest lenders dropped in sympathy with a steep decline in the value of Wall Street's biggest lenders on Thursday.

