Dollar-Cost Averaging to Get Through Volatility

Market volatility is seemingly endless these days and with more inflation or even worse, a recession, potentially around the corner, investors need options. However, knowing if the market has bottomed out is hard which is why you should employ a strategy you might already use to get through high volatility, dollar-cost averaging. Most likely already implemented in your 401(k) contributions, dollar-cost averaging is putting fixed amounts over periods of time into the market, say monthly or bi-weekly. This helps mitigate the risks of lump-sum investing at the wrong time but still keeps a steady long-term approach to your financial investment. Dollar-cost averaging is the Goldilocks solution to timing the market and sitting out the volatility and for young investors, it's an especially great strategy to keep in a long-term approach.

Finsum: No need to get wildly creative in volatile times, simple strategies can be enough to navigate high volatility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.