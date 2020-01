Dollar climbs to two-week peak, shrugs off weak U.S. payrolls

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose two-week highs on Friday, on track for its biggest weekly gain in two months, helped by easing geopolitical tension between the United States and Iran, with investors shrugging off a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report for December.

The soft U.S. payrolls number, which followed a batch of strong economic figures, was unlikely to sway the Federal Reserve from its current neutral stance.

The dollar did pare gains after the jobs data, but was overall steady on the day.

U.S. data showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 145,000 jobs last month, lower than the market forecasts of 164,000. Data for October and November was revised to show 14,000 fewer jobs added than previously reported. The economy created 2.1 million jobs in 2019, down from 2.7 million in 2018.

More importantly, average hourly earnings rose three cents, or just 0.1%, after increasing 0.3% in November. Markets were expecting a 0.3% rise.

"This doesn't change Fed policy though. The Fed is quite comfortable being on the sidelines for now," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy, at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

"What it does mean is that the U.S. dollar would be on the defensive. Certainly, being long dollar has been a popular position for some time so investors would be looking to clear out those positions."

Against a basket of currencies .DXY, the dollar gained 0.1% on Friday to 97.50, taking its cumulative gains this week to 0.7%, on track for its biggest weekly rise since early November. During the session, the dollar index hit a two-week high of 97.584.

The dollar was also modestly higher versus the safe-haven yen at 109.58 yen JPY= after touching a four-week peak during the session.

The greenback also rose 0.2% versus the Swiss franc at 0.9748 CHF=.

The yen's and Swiss franc's losses reflected fading worries about an imminent U.S-Iran conflict.

"The galvanising force for the dollar rally this week was the fizzling of tensions in the Middle East with the recent U.S. data also giving investors some further room for optimism," said Ricardo Evangelista, a senior analyst at ActivTrades.

The euro was also down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.1100 EUR=.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:01AM (1501 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1100

$1.1105

-0.05%

-0.99%

+1.1113

+1.1086

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.5800

109.5100

+0.06%

+0.66%

+109.6900

+109.4700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.64

121.62

+0.02%

-0.25%

+121.7700

+121.5300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9744

0.9731

+0.13%

+0.68%

+0.9762

+0.9727

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3058

1.3065

-0.05%

-1.52%

+1.3095

+1.3049

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3045

1.3054

-0.07%

+0.45%

+1.3075

+1.3029

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6886

0.6857

+0.42%

-1.92%

+0.6892

+0.6851

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0816

1.0807

+0.08%

-0.33%

+1.0829

+1.0805

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8499

0.8499

+0.00%

+0.53%

+0.8506

+0.8481

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6620

0.6614

+0.09%

-1.72%

+0.6632

+0.6603

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.9000

8.8803

+0.22%

+1.39%

+8.9125

+8.8729

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.8790

9.8652

+0.14%

+0.42%

+9.8865

+9.8527

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.5077

9.4886

+0.12%

+1.71%

+9.5216

+9.4801

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5544

10.5417

+0.12%

+0.81%

+10.5574

+10.5316

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by David Gregorio)

