Dollar climbs after jobs data; investors watch stimulus talks, U.S.-China tensions
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar bounced on Friday after U.S. job growth for July surpassed low expectations but still showed a sharp decline from June, while investors kept an eye on ongoing stimulus talks in Washington.
The U.S. Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.76 million in July. While that was better than the 1.6 million economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast, it was still sharply lower than the record 4.8 million in June.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, rose in the wake of the report and hit its highest in three days. It was last up 0.6% at 93.419 =USD.
"U.S. labor market report has painted a strong picture of the jobs recovery... However it is clear that the recovery remains fragile and depends significantly on the progress of the virus," said Michael Brown, senior analyst at payments firm Caxton, in London.
"The dollar has, in reaction, found a bid in the afternoon session, with the market having shrugged its shoulders at the payrolls report, and instead focusing on the continued stalemate over a fifth stimulus bill, with today's solid jobs numbers potentially reducing the feeling of urgency to act among some lawmakers," he said.
U.S. Republicans and Democrats have so far failed to reach an agreement on the cost of fiscal stimulus measures that many investors say is necessary to prevent the economy from losing more momentum.
The U.S. dollar index's =USD rebound on Friday may not signal an end to its recent weakness, some analysts said.
"One month's survey isn't going to be enough to meaningfully arrest the fall in the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The euro has retreated from recent highs, and was last down 0.8% at $1.1785 EUR=EBS, while the British pound also fell 0.8% to $1.3042 GBP=D3.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell, hurt by concerns about worsening U.S.-Chinese relations and the Reserve Bank of Australia's downbeat assessment of the local economy. It was last down 0.8% at 0.7175 AUD=D3.
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order banning transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing app TikTok, and with Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, which owns the WeChat messaging app.
The dollar is at its most oversold level in over 40 years, investment bank Morgan Stanley said on Friday, adding it had now shifted from its dollar-bearish stance and turned "tactically neutral" on the U.S. currency.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:56AM (1456 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1785
$1.1875
-0.76%
+5.13%
+1.1883
+1.1756
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
105.8900
105.5400
+0.33%
-2.73%
+106.0500
+105.4900
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
124.80
125.34
-0.43%
+2.34%
+125.3900
+124.4700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9130
0.9097
+0.36%
-5.66%
+0.9157
+0.9093
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.3042
1.3146
-0.79%
-1.64%
+1.3153
+1.3011
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3380
1.3304
+0.57%
+3.03%
+1.3398
+1.3284
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.7175
0.7233
-0.80%
+2.19%
+0.7243
+0.7159
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0761
1.0803
-0.39%
-0.84%
+1.0812
+1.0760
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9036
0.9034
+0.02%
+6.87%
+0.9043
+0.9017
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6616
0.6686
-1.05%
-1.78%
+0.6690
+0.6605
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.0527
8.9681
+0.94%
+3.12%
+9.0774
+8.9629
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.6700
10.6476
+0.21%
+8.45%
+10.6935
+10.6210
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.7429
8.6845
-0.14%
-6.47%
+8.7754
+8.6767
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3063
10.3209
-0.14%
-1.56%
+10.3297
+10.3010
GRAPHIC: U.S. dollar 2020 performancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2XBYQ2m
GRAPHIC: World FX rates in 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Olga Cotaga; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler)
((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
