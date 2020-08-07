Dollar climbs after jobs data but logs 7th straight weekly fall

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar bounced on Friday after U.S. job growth for July helped ease some investor worries on the U.S. labor market, but the currency logged a seventh straight week of declines.

The U.S. Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.76 million in July. While that was more than the 1.6 million economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast, it was still sharply lower than the record 4.8 million in June.

"The employment report allayed the market's downside job fears, allowing the Dollar to rally broadly through the N.Y. session," Ron Simpson, director of currency research at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida, wrote in a note following the data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose in the wake of the report and hit its highest in three days. It was last up 0.6% at 93.410 =USD.

The U.S. dollar index's rebound on Friday may not signal an end to its recent weakness, some analysts said.

Despite Friday's gains, the dollar index, which hit a two-year low on Thursday, was on pace to finish the week down 0.05%. That is its seventh straight weekly loss, the longest such streak in a decade.

"One month's survey isn't going to be enough to meaningfully arrest the fall in the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Investors also kept an eye on ongoing stimulus talks in Washington.

U.S. Republicans and Democrats have so far failed to reach an agreement on the cost of fiscal stimulus measures that many investors say is necessary to prevent the economy from losing more momentum.

The euro has retreated from recent highs, and was last down 0.8% at $1.1785 EUR=EBS, while the British pound fell 0.7% to $1.3057 GBP=D3.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell on concerns about worsening U.S.-Chinese relations and the Reserve Bank of Australia's downbeat assessment of the local economy. It was last down 1.1% at 0.7157 AUD=D3.

The dollar is at its most oversold level in over 40 years, investment bank Morgan Stanley said on Friday, adding it had now shifted from its dollar-bearish stance and turned "tactically neutral" on the U.S. currency.

Speculators raised their net short dollar positions in the latest week, data on Friday showed.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:35PM (2035 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1785

$1.1875

-0.76%

+5.13%

+1.1883

+1.1756

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.9400

105.5400

+0.38%

-2.68%

+106.0500

+105.4900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

124.86

125.34

-0.38%

+2.39%

+125.3900

+124.4700

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9125

0.9097

+0.31%

-5.71%

+0.9157

+0.9093

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3057

1.3146

-0.68%

-1.52%

+1.3153

+1.3011

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3379

1.3304

+0.56%

+3.03%

+1.3398

+1.3284

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7157

0.7233

-1.05%

+1.95%

+0.7243

+0.7146

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0754

1.0803

-0.45%

-0.90%

+1.0812

+1.0754

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9025

0.9034

-0.10%

+6.75%

+0.9043

+0.9017

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6598

0.6686

-1.32%

-2.05%

+0.6690

+0.6590

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.0465

8.9681

+0.87%

+3.05%

+9.0774

+8.9629

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6620

10.6476

+0.14%

+8.38%

+10.6935

+10.6210

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7406

8.6845

-0.06%

-6.49%

+8.7754

+8.6767

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3142

10.3209

-0.06%

-1.48%

+10.3297

+10.3010

GRAPHIC: U.S. dollar 2020 performancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2XBYQ2m

GRAPHIC: World FX rates in 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

U.S. Dollar Index & CFTC Positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/31zchBe

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Olga Cotaga; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Jane Merriman, Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)

