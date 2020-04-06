Dollar borrowing costs fall to multi-year lows in FX swap markets

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Dollar borrowing costs in the foreign exchange swap markets retreated further on Monday, with swap rates against the euro and pound falling to their lowest levels in more than a decade.

Dollar borrowing rates via the 3-month euro-dollar FX swap EURCBS3M=ICAP fell to a 12-year low of minus 65 bps, indicating that European borrowers are able to borrow greenback at a discount. This rate had swung to a 2011 European crisis-era high of more than 150 bps two weeks earlier.

Similarly, borrowing costs against the pound in the 3-month sterling-dollar FX swap market GBPCBS3M=ICAP also fell to a 12-year lows of minus 42 bps. Three-month dollar-yen swaps also JPYCBS3M=ICAP also fell its lowest level in eight years at minus 30 bps, according to Refinitiv data.

These moves indicate recent emergency actions by global central banks in the form of currency swap lines and cash injections have managed to squelch a growing dollar shortage in these markets.

However, the reversal in the swaps market is not reflected in spot currency trading. The dollar index rising 2.5% last week =USD, while against the euro, the greenback rallied 3% EUR=EBS. It pulled back only slightly on Monday.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee;editing by Sujata Rao)

