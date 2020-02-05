Dollar boosted by robust U.S. private payrolls, news of virus treatment

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc on Wednesday, as risk appetite rose on reports of a possible treatment for the new coronavirus out of China, which has caused major disruptions in the global economy and businesses around the world

The U.S. currency also benefited from a strong private-sector payrolls report for January, suggesting the world's largest economy was on a stable growth path.

The focus, though, remained on the coronavirus, with the yen and Swiss franc falling after news reports said a Chinese university had found a drug to treat infected people, and researchers in Britain had made a "significant breakthrough" in finding a vaccine. Traders used the headlines to load up on risky assets.

"There is some optimism about having potentially a way to treat the symptoms from having the coronavirus," said Erik Nelson, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

The World Health Organization, however, played down the reports of "breakthrough" drugs being discovered, saying that there are "no known effective therapeutics."

The virus so far has claimed 490 lives, most in and around the locked-down central Chinese city of Wuhan, where it emerged late last year. There have been two deaths in the Philippines and Hong Kong, both following visits to Wuhan.

Investors overall were heartened as China's central bank injected substantial liquidity into the financial system to cushion the economic fallout from the virus.

"The response we're seeing from Chinese authorities is not surprising," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto. "They're doing everything they can to shore up investor confidence, and frankly we expect more of this kind of reporting."

Risk sentiment also improved after the ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private-sector payrolls increased by 291,000 in January, far above expectations for an increase of 156,000 jobs. January's job gains were the largest since May 2015.

In addition, U.S. services sector activity picked up last month, with industries reporting increases in new orders. The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index rose to 55.5 last month, the highest since August.

In afternoon trading, the dollar rose 0.3% against the yen to 109.83 yen JPY=, after earlier hitting a two-week high of 109.84 yen. Against the Swiss franc it rose 0.5%, to 0.9738 franc CHF=.

The dollar held gains after President Donald Trump was acquitted late Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial. The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit him of abuse of power stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden, a contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

The Australian dollar, a barometer of risk appetite toward China given Australia's close economic ties with Beijing, was also well-bid, up 0.2% versus the dollar at US$0.6754 AUD=.

The Chinese currency in the offshore market also rebounded 0.2% against the dollar CNH=D3, which fell to 6.9751 yuan.

The Hong Kong dollar rose sharply as well, hitting its highest level since March 2017 against the U.S. dollar, which was last down at HK$7.7619 HKD=.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:45 PM (2145 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0997

$1.1042

-0.41%

-1.90%

+1.1047

+1.0994

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.8300

109.5100

+0.29%

+0.89%

+109.8400

+109.3100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.79

120.96

-0.14%

-0.95%

+121.1400

+120.6600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9738

0.9690

+0.50%

+0.62%

+0.9747

+0.9679

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2997

1.3029

-0.25%

-1.98%

+1.3069

+1.2958

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3282

1.3272

+0.08%

+2.28%

+1.3302

+1.3262

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6746

0.6737

+0.13%

-3.92%

+0.6774

+0.6725

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0709

1.0702

+0.07%

-1.32%

+1.0728

+1.0691

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8460

0.8474

-0.17%

+0.07%

+0.8490

+0.8435

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6474

0.6488

-0.22%

-3.89%

+0.6502

+0.6470

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2144

9.2095

+0.05%

+4.97%

+9.2493

+9.1769

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1345

10.1701

-0.35%

+3.01%

+10.2147

+10.1120

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.5819

9.5883

-0.48%

+2.51%

+9.6011

+9.5516

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5397

10.5902

-0.48%

+0.67%

+10.5985

+10.5280

Australian dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2trCVPs

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)

