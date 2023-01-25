Dollar bonds of India's Adani tumble after Hindenburg says holds short positions

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by entities of India's Adani Group tumbled on Wednesday after Hindenburg Research said it held short positions in the conglomerate, raising accusations of improper use of offshore tax havens and concerns about high debt.

U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS suffered the sharpest falls, dropping nearly 15 cents to change hands at just under 80 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. XS2383328932=TE

International bonds issued by Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone APSE.NS, Adani Transmission ADAI.NS and Adani Electricity Mumbai saw similar declines. US00652MAJ18=TE, US00654GAB95=TE, US00654GAB95=TE

The group, which is led by Gautam Adani, the world's third richest person according to Forbes, dismissed the U.S. short-seller's claims as baseless, saying it was timed to damage its reputation ahead of a large share offering.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Danilo Masoni)

