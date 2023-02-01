Dollar bonds of India's Adani Group resume fall

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The dollar bonds issued by entities of India's Adani Group resumed their falling trend on Wednesday after a brief rise in the previous session.

The bonds had sold off following a scathing report by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research last Wednesday that triggered a rout in the stocks of the conglomerate's companies.

They had, however, recovered in the previous session before resuming the slide earlier in the day.

The U.S. dollar-denominated bonds of Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS , Adani Transmission ADAI.NS and Adani Electricity Mumbai were trading lower.

Bonds of Adani Ports maturing in February 2031 US00652MAH51=TE led the losses, falling 3.59 cents to 67.58 cents on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

