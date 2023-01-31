Dollar bonds of India's Adani Group continue to trade higher

MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by entities of India's Adani Group continued to trade higher on Tuesday after a sharp dive in the past few sessions.

The bonds had sold off following a scathing report by a U.S. short-seller last Wednesday that triggered a rout in the conglomerate's listed firms.

U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS, Adani Transmission ADAI.NS and Adani Electricity Mumbai were trading higher on the day.

Bonds of Adani Electricity Mumbai maturing in July 2031 US00654GAB95=TE were the top gainer, rising by 8.21 cents to 70.19 cents on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.