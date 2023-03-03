Dollar bonds issued by Adani entities rise on GQG investment

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by India's Adani Group entities rallied on Friday after a $1.87 billion investment in the group by GQG Partners Inc GQG.AX eased concern about the group's ability to attract funding.

Adani Green Energy's 2024 bond enjoyed the biggest gains, adding 2.3 cents in the dollar to trade at 85.5 cents, Tradeweb data showed. US00653XAA54=TE

Most bonds issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission and Adani Electricity Mumbai rose by more than 1 cent with some of them trading at the best levels since a late January sell-off triggered by a short-seller's critical report.

Adani will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several U.S. cities, a document seen by Reuters showed, as the conglomerate tries to boost investor confidence.

