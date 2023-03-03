US Markets

Dollar bonds issued by Adani entities rise on GQG investment

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

March 03, 2023 — 03:55 am EST

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds issued by India's Adani Group entities rallied on Friday after a $1.87 billion investment in the group by GQG Partners Inc GQG.AX eased concern about the group's ability to attract funding.

Adani Green Energy's 2024 bond enjoyed the biggest gains, adding 2.3 cents in the dollar to trade at 85.5 cents, Tradeweb data showed. US00653XAA54=TE

Most bonds issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission and Adani Electricity Mumbai rose by more than 1 cent with some of them trading at the best levels since a late January sell-off triggered by a short-seller's critical report.

Adani will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several U.S. cities, a document seen by Reuters showed, as the conglomerate tries to boost investor confidence.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.