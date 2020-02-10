Dollar at 4-month highs against euro on virus fear, economic outlook

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a four-month high against the euro on Monday as concerns about the coronavirus boosted demand for safe havens, while a bullish outlook for the U.S. economy and weak data in the eurozone made the greenback more attractive than the single currency.

As of 0500 GMT on Monday, there had been 40,235 confirmed cases reported in China and 909 deaths from the virus, as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death.

Investors fear the spreading virus will dent the global economic outlook.

Relatively strong economic data in the United States is also making the greenback more attractive. Data on Friday showed that U.S. job growth accelerated in January.

By contrast, German industrial output recorded its biggest fall in December since the recession-hit year of 2009, data on Friday showed. Data on Monday also revealed that Italian industrial output was much weaker than expected in December.

“We had much stronger-than-expected U.S. data, coupled with much weaker-than-expected eurozone data,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

At the same time, “we have the safe-haven bid from the coronavirus. That is killing EM and really benefiting the dollar, and to a lesser extent the yen and Swiss,” Thin said.

Political uncertainty in Germany is an additional headwind for the euro.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, on Monday confirmed she would not run for chancellor in next year's federal election but added that she would remain party chair until another candidate is found.

The euro EUR= fell to a four-month low of $1.0907, before edging back to $1.0914. The British pound GBP= dropped to a two-month low of $1.2870 before rebounding to $1.2917.

The Australian dollar AUD= sank to $0.6656, the lowest since 2009, before rebounding to $0.6679. Australia’s economy tied closely to China’s.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:48PM (1948 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0914

$1.0943

-0.27%

-2.64%

+1.0957

+1.0910

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.6500

109.7200

-0.06%

+0.73%

+109.8700

+109.5700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

119.70

120.10

-0.33%

-1.85%

+120.3300

+119.6800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9769

0.9777

-0.08%

+0.94%

+0.9783

+0.9764

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2917

1.2891

+0.20%

-2.58%

+1.2945

+1.2873

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3318

1.3311

+0.05%

+2.56%

+1.3329

+1.3289

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6679

0.6672

+0.10%

-4.87%

+0.6707

+0.6659

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0663

1.0699

-0.34%

-1.74%

+1.0713

+1.0661

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8449

0.8492

-0.51%

-0.06%

+0.8504

+0.8443

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6387

0.6400

-0.20%

-5.18%

+0.6417

+0.6383

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2896

9.2997

-0.11%

+5.82%

+9.3062

+9.2312

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1393

10.1790

-0.39%

+3.06%

+10.1933

+10.1090

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.6612

9.6580

-0.26%

+3.36%

+9.6834

+9.6338

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5450

10.5722

-0.26%

+0.72%

+10.5890

+10.5406

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

