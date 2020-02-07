Dollar advances to four-month high after upbeat U.S. jobs data

U.S. non-farm payrolls show 225,000 job gains

Euro hurt by poor German data, worst week since November

Coronavirus fears keep sentiment fragile, yen gains

Death toll from virus reaches 637

Fed cites coronavirus as a risk to U.S. growth

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar vaulted to a four-month peak against of basket of major currencies on Friday, propelled by a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report that followed a spate of upbeat economic data this week, a scenario expected to keep interest rates steady.

The dollar index posted its largest weekly percentage gain in more than two years.

The U.S. currency also hit a two-month high against sterling and the Canadian dollar, a six-week peak versus the Swiss franc, and a four-month high against the euro.

However, the dollar fell against the safe-haven yen amid persistent fears about the coronavirus outbreak in China, although investors were focused a little more on U.S. payrolls data for much of the New York session.

Data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 225,000 jobs last month, with employment at construction sites increasing by the most in a year given milder-than-normal temperatures. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would rise by 160,000 jobs in January.

"Today's positive prints confirmed that the U.S. job market is firing on all cylinders, the U.S. economy is expanding," said Olivier Konzeoue, FX Sales Trader at Saxo Markets in London. "The Federal Reserve looks set to stay put for the time being."

In afternoon trading, the dollar index .DXYrose 0.2% to 98.687.

The dollar was also up 0.3% against the Swiss franc at 0.9772 franc CHF=, gained 0.1% versus the Canadian dollar to C$1.3301 CAD- and climbed 0.3% versus sterling, which fell to $1.2887 GBP=.

The greenback, though, fell 0.2% against the yen to 109.76 yen JPY= on what analysts said was more a safe-haven play for the Japanese currency in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fed, in its latest monetary policy report to the U.S. Congress released on Friday, cited the fallout from the spreading virus as one of the risks to the U.S. economic outlook.

"This is the first major hint that the Fed is concerned that the virus could possibly derail global growth," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at OANDA in New York.

The death toll in mainland China reached 637 on Friday, with a total of 31,211 cases, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday in Geneva. The virus has spread globally, with 320 cases in 27 countries and regions outside mainland China, a Reuters tally of official statements shows.

Across the Atlantic, the euro fell to its lowest since October on Friday after German industrial output recorded its biggest decline in a decade in December. The European single currency dropped to as low as $1.0943 EUR=, and was last down 0.3%. It has lost 1.3% since Monday, its worst weekly loss since November.

The offshore yuan was down 0.4% at 7.005 yuan per dollar CNH=, though it was still set for a small gain this week thanks to stimulus from China's central bank and Beijing's announcement of tariff cuts on U.S. imports.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:53 PM (2053 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0945

$1.0980

-0.32%

-2.36%

+1.0985

+1.0943

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.7600

109.9900

-0.21%

+0.83%

+110.0200

+109.5400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.14

120.78

-0.53%

-1.48%

+120.8000

+120.1000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9773

0.9744

+0.30%

+0.97%

+0.9781

+0.9740

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2887

1.2928

-0.32%

-2.81%

+1.2958

+1.2887

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3302

1.3284

+0.14%

+2.43%

+1.3319

+1.3280

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6677

0.6730

-0.79%

-4.90%

+0.6736

+0.6663

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0698

1.0702

-0.04%

-1.42%

+1.0710

+1.0680

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8492

0.8492

+0.00%

+0.45%

+0.8497

+0.8462

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6399

0.6456

-0.88%

-5.00%

+0.6463

+0.6399

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2933

9.2171

+0.83%

+5.87%

+9.2986

+9.2168

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.1730

10.1228

+0.50%

+3.41%

+10.1974

+10.1184

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.6564

9.6221

+0.03%

+3.31%

+9.6615

+9.6083

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5704

10.5672

+0.03%

+0.97%

+10.5844

+10.5357

