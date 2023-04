* U.S. economy creates 236,000 new jobs; dollar rises * U.S. rate futures price in 25-bps hike in May (Adds comment, byline, FX table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened on Friday after data showed an increase in jobs in the world's largest economy last month, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates next month. Prior to the jobs report, the rate futures market had been betting that the Fed would pause at the May policy meeting. The market has now priced in a 68% chance the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). Friday's data showed there were 236,000 new jobs in March, in line with forecasts of 239,000. Data for February was revised higher to show 326,000 jobs were added instead of 311,000 as previously reported. "This lunchtime's U.S. labor market data was broadly in line with expectations and supportive of the view that the jobs market remains remarkably solid despite continued Fed tightening and financial stability concerns," said Michael Brown, market analyst, Traderx in London. "The Fed will look positively on a further rise in participation to a new cycle high 62.6%, while a renewed drop in unemployment to 3.5% coupled with continued healthy headline jobs growth should cement the case for another 25 bps rate hike at the May meeting." In mid-morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.2% to 102.05 <=USD>. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.3% at 132.075 yen while the euro was 0.2% weaker at $1.0905 . ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:09AM (1309 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index <=USD> 102.0400 101.9100 +0.14% -1.401% +102.3000 +101.8700 Euro/Dollar $1.0907 $1.0921 -0.12% +1.80% +$1.0922 +$1.0876 Dollar/Yen 132.1000 131.7700 +0.25% +0.75% +132.3650 +131.5200 Euro/Yen 144.07 143.88 +0.13% +2.69% +144.1700 +143.6000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9062 0.9045 +0.23% -1.95% +0.9080 +0.9037 Sterling/Dollar $1.2418 $1.2438 -0.14% +2.70% +$1.2455 +$1.2390 Dollar/Canadian 1.3499 1.3493 +0.06% -0.35% +1.3530 +1.3487 Aussie/Dollar $0.6677 $0.6673 +0.04% -2.06% +$0.6691 +$0.6641 Euro/Swiss 0.9885 0.9879 +0.06% -0.10% +0.9890 +0.9864 Euro/Sterling 0.8781 0.8777 +0.05% -0.71% +0.8790 +0.8766 NZ $0.6251 $0.6245 +0.12% -1.54% +$0.6270 +$0.6210 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 10.4800 10.4410 +0.41% +6.83% +10.5140 +10.4540 Euro/Norway 11.4310 11.3992 +0.28% +8.93% +11.4640 +11.4025 Dollar/Sweden 10.4488 10.4224 +0.08% +0.39% +10.4762 +10.4219 Euro/Sweden 11.3979 11.3883 +0.08% +2.23% +11.4045 +11.3787 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Porter) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

