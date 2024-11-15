News & Insights

Dolfines SA Strengthens Financial Position with Capital Increase

November 15, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

Dolfines SA (FR:ALDOL) has released an update.

Dolfines SA has successfully finalized capital increases, raising a total of €2.54 million by issuing over 1.8 million new shares. This move, along with a reduction in gross financial debt and an increase in cash reserves, strengthens the company’s financial position and aligns shareholder interests with Dolfines’ strategy for profitable growth.

