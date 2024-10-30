Dolfines SA Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Recovery

Dolfines SA (FR:ALDOL) has released an update.

Dolfines SA reported a robust revenue increase of 50% in the first half of 2024, marking a significant recovery with positive EBITDA for the first time since 2018. The company has focused on restructuring to achieve balanced accounts and aims to reduce debt and enhance profitability through operational synergies. These efforts are expected to position Dolfines for sustained profitable growth.

