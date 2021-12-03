Dole Touches New Low Despite Improved Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of fruit and vegetable supplier Dole plc (DOLE) are down more than 6% in the morning trade on Friday despite reporting improved third-quarter results.

Net income was $29.89 million or $0.31 per share in the third quarter compared with $18.56 million or $0.20 per share in the same quarter ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share

Revenue for the quarter were slightly higher at $2.32 million than $2.31 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of Dole, which went public in July, touched a new low of $12.20 this morning before edging up to $12.37 currently.

